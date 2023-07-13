Income tax return: List of websites, apps that can help you to file ITR for free

ITR filing: Income Tax Department has established an independent portal for e-filing of income tax returns, which is entirely free. However, there are other platforms too which allows e-filing without any fees or charge. Take a look

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing allows taxpayers to claim a refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during the financial year. The process of filing an I-T return online is known as e-filing. For the financial year 2022-23 (the assessment year 2023-2024), the last day to file ITR is July 31, 2023. The Income Tax Department has established an independent portal for the e-filing of income tax returns, which is entirely free.

Additionally, there are certain private entities , registered by the Income Tax department that enables the e-filing process through their websites. While some of these private websites may charge for certain actions, there are few websites that claim to be free.

Here are some of the platforms that allow filing ITR for free: