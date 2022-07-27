Everyone loves gifts, especially when received, but most taxpayers don't know that they may attract taxes unless they fall under an exempted category. A taxpayer is liable to fully disclose gifts received during the financial year when filing an income tax return (ITR) and taxes should be paid on them to avoid any litigation disputes or penalties.

CNBC-TV18.com has broadly created three scenarios where tax rules and exemptions on gifts apply:

Gift from relatives

Gifts received from close relatives like father, mother, brother, sister and spouse is exempt from income-tax. The taxpayers are, however, still required to disclose the exempt gift amount under the schedule ‘Exempt Income’ in the ITR, Yeeshu Sehgal, Head of Tax Markets, AKM Global told CNBC-TV18.com

Gift from the employer

In India, almost every employer offers gifts to their employees on various occasions during the year. As per the Income Tax Act, if an employer offers any gift voucher in kind or cash amounting to less than Rs 5,000 during the financial year, then it is wholly exempt. However, if the amount of gift exceeds Rs 5,000, then the whole amount is treated as part of salary and taxed as a 'perquisite', according to one’s tax slab.

Gifts received from friends and others