Income tax return 1 Sahaj form — Eligibility, documents required, amendments made

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notified ITR forms 1-6, ITR-V (verification form) and ITR acknowledgement form in advance, a move that will give taxpayers enough time to prepare for relevant disclosures.
The Income Tax Department has recently notified six forms for filing ITR this year along with ITR-V (verification form) and ITR acknowledgement form. The filing forms include Sahaj (ITR-1), Form ITR-2, Form ITR-3, Form Sugam (ITR-4), Form ITR-5, and Form ITR-6. Among these, ITR 1, also known as Sahaj, is available for individuals who are residents with a total income up to Rs 50 lakh, who have income from salaries, one house property, other sources (interest etc.), and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework
Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases
Feb 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality
Feb 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'
Feb 14, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Eligibility details
ITR-1 can be filed by a resident individual whose:
o Interest from Savings Accounts
o Interest from Deposits (Bank / Post Office / Cooperative Society)
o Interest from Income Tax Refund
o Interest received on Enhanced Compensation
o Any other Interest Income
o Family Pension
Types of income that shall not form part of ITR-1 form
Following are the types of income that shall not form part of ITR 1 form:-
Documents required
Taxpayers would need Form 16, house rent receipt (if applicable), and investment payment premium receipts (if applicable). However, ITRs are annexure-less forms, so individuals are not required to attach any document (like proof of investment, or TDS certificates) along with their return (whether filed manually or electronically).
However, documents should be kept for situations where they need to be produced before tax authorities such as assessment, inquiry, etc.
The new provisions
As per the modified norms, individuals on whom search and seizure operations have been carried out by tax officials can now file a revised return under section 153 C on the basis of self-assessment of their undisclosed wealth in ITR-1.
CBDT has also made certain changes in the ITR-1 form with regard to disclosure under Section 139 (1), which is filed voluntarily by persons having annual taxable income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh. These individuals will not be required to intimate in their ITR forms even if their fixed deposits exceed Rs 1 crore.
This decision has been made with the understanding that since the government already has all the necessary mechanisms, like PAN, to track such large banking transactions, no additional purpose was being achieved by this disclosure.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!