ITR 1, ITR 2 and ITR 4 online forms available now: Know how to use these for income tax return filing

ITR filing forms: Choosing the correct ITR form is crucial while filing the Income Tax Return. Using the wrong ITR form can result in a defective filing, and the tax authorities will send a notice to file a revised ITR

The income tax (I-T) department has enabled the online form for ITR-2 with pre-filled data for the assessment year 2023-24. This comes days after the department allowed individuals to use ITR-1 and 4 online forms. The software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/forms will be enabled shortly and information regarding the same will be made available to taxpayers on the e-filing portal.

The deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 is July 31, 2023.

Who can use ITR 2?