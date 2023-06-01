English
ITR 1, ITR 2 and ITR 4 online forms available now: Know how to use these for income tax return filing

ITR 1, ITR 2 and ITR 4 online forms available now: Know how to use these for income tax return filing

ITR 1, ITR 2 and ITR 4 online forms available now: Know how to use these for income tax return filing
By Anshul  Jun 1, 2023 3:35:02 PM IST (Published)

ITR filing forms: Choosing the correct ITR form is crucial while filing the Income Tax Return. Using the wrong ITR form can result in a defective filing, and the tax authorities will send a notice to file a revised ITR

The income tax (I-T) department has enabled the online form for ITR-2 with pre-filled data for the assessment year 2023-24. This comes days after the department allowed individuals to use ITR-1 and 4 online forms. The software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/forms will be enabled shortly and information regarding the same will be made available to taxpayers on the e-filing portal.

The deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 is July 31, 2023.
Who can use ITR 2?
ITR 2 is available for individuals and HUFs (Hindu Undivided Families), whether resident or non-resident, in respect of following incomes:
