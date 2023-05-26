Employers yet to issue Form 16 but you can still file ITR: Here's how

ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. A person can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing an ITR for that year.

Employers are yet to issue Form 16 for the financial year 2022-23, however, salaried individuals can start filing income tax return (ITR) even without Form 16. As of now, department has enabled the online forms for ITR-1 and 4 with pre-filled data for the assessment year 2023-24. The deadline for filing the same is July 31, 2023.

The software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/forms will be enabled shortly and information regarding the same will be made available to taxpayers on the e-filing portal.

What is Form 16?

Form 16 is a certificate issued by an employer and it contains the information that one needs to file the income tax return (ITR). These certificates provide details of TDS/TCS for various transactions between deductor and deductee.

When will companies issue Form 16?

As per the rule, employers must issue it every year on or before 15 June of the next year, immediately after the financial year in which the tax is deducted. It is mandatory to issue Form 16 to taxpayers.

Who can file ITR now?

Those looking to file ITR online and are eligible to use ITR 1 and ITR 4 forms can file ITR now.

ITR-1 (SAHAJ) can be used by an individual whose total income includes income from salary/pension, income from one house property (excluding cases where loss is brought forward from previous years); or income from other sources (interest etc.), and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000.

ITR-4, also known as Sugam, is available for Individuals, HUFs, and firms (other than LLP) being a resident having total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession which is computed under sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE under Income Tax Act. LLP or limited liability partnership is a partnership in which some or all partners have limited liabilities.

How to file ITR without Form 16?

Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS)? T

In absence of Form 16, taxpayers can use their salary slips, along with Form 26AS, which is an annual tax statement issued by the income tax department. One can download Form 26AS from TRACES website or by using netbanking facility of authorised banks.

Salary slips contain breakdown of the salary components as well as all deductions made. Taxpayers should ensure that all details like additional income, deductions claimed on HRA, deductions under Sections 80C and 80D and others are calculated. If the gross income, total deductions, and total TDS come out to the same amount as the one shown in Form 26AS, then taxpayers can proceed to file their ITRs even without the help of Form 16/16A.

ALSO READ | Tax calendar for June 2023 — Full list of activities you should complete next month