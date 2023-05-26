Employers yet to issue Form 16 but you can still file ITR: Here's how

ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. A person can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing an ITR for that year.

Employers are yet to issue Form 16 for the financial year 2022-23, however, salaried individuals can start filing income tax return (ITR) even without Form 16. As of now, department has enabled the online forms for ITR-1 and 4 with pre-filled data for the assessment year 2023-24. The deadline for filing the same is July 31, 2023.

The software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/forms will be enabled shortly and information regarding the same will be made available to taxpayers on the e-filing portal.

What is Form 16?

Form 16 is a certificate issued by an employer and it contains the information that one needs to file the income tax return (ITR). These certificates provide details of TDS/TCS for various transactions between deductor and deductee.