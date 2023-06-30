homepersonal finance NewsIncome tax return filing: Find out which ITR form is for you

Income tax return filing: Find out which ITR form is for you

4 Min Read

By Anshul  Jun 30, 2023 6:44:30 PM IST (Published)

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has notified 7 forms for filing ITR this year, the deadline for which will end on July 31, 2023. Here's a look at these forms

The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31. The Income Tax (I-T) department has notified 7 forms for filing ITR this year, which include Sahaj (ITR-1), Form ITR-2, Form ITR-3, Form Sugam (ITR-4), Form ITR-5, Form ITR-6 and Form ITR-7.

Different ITR forms are available for different purposes. One should be careful while choosing the ITR form. A wrong form can render the tax return filed defective and the taxpayer may receive a notice to file the return once again.
Here's a look at different ITR forms and their purposes:
Nature of incomeITR 1ITR 2ITR 3ITR 4
Salary Income
Income from salary/pension (for ordinarily
resident person)
Income from  salary/pension  (for  not  ordinarily
resident and non-resident person)
Any individual who is a Director in any company
If payment of tax in respect of ESOPs allotted by an
eligible start-up has been deferred
Income from House Property
Income or loss from one house property (excluding
brought forward losses and losses to be carried
forward)
Individual has brought forward loss or losses to be carried forward under the head House Property
Income or loss from more than one house property
Income from Business or Profession
Income from business or profession
Income from presumptive business or profession covered under section 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE (for
person resident in India)
Income from presumptive business or profession covered under section 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE (for not ordinarily resident and non-resident person)
Interest, salary,  bonus,  commission  or  share  of
profit received by a partner from a partnership firm
Capital Gains
Taxpayer has  held  unlisted  equity  shares  at  any
time during the previous year
Capital gains/loss on sale of investments/property
Income from Other Sources
Family Pension (for ordinarily resident person)
Family Pension  (for  not  ordinarily  resident  and
non-resident person)
Income from other sources (other than income chargeable to tax at special rates including winnings from lottery and race horses or losses
under this head)
Income from other sources (including income chargeable to tax at special rates including winnings from lottery and race horses or losses
under this head)
Dividend income  exceeding  Rs  10  lakhs  taxable
under Section 115BBDA
Unexplained income (i.e., cash credit, unexplained investment, etc.) taxable at 60% under Section
115BBE
Person claiming deduction under Section 57 from income  taxable  under  the  head  ‘Other  Sources’
(other than deduction allowed from family pension)
Deductions
Person claiming deduction under Section 80QQB or
80RRB in respect of royalty from patent or books
Person claiming deduction under section 10AA or
Part-C of Chapter VI-A
Total Income
Agricultural income exceeding Rs 5,000
Total income exceeding Rs 50 lakhs
Assessee has any brought forward losses or losses
to be carried forward under any head of income
Computation of Tax liability
If an individual is taxable in respect of an income but TDS in respect of such income has been deducted in hands of any other person (i.e., clubbing of income, Portuguese Civil Code, etc.)
Claiming relief of tax under sections 90, 90A or 91
Others
Assessee has:
Income from foreign sources
Foreign Assets including financial interest in any foreign entity
Signing authority in any account outside India
Income has to be apportioned in accordance with
Section 5A
If the tax has been deducted on cash withdrawal
under Section 194N
Person has deposited more than Rs 1 crore in one
or more current account
Person has   incurred   more   than   Rs   2   lakhs   on
foreign travelling
Person has incurred more than Rs 1 lakh towards
payment of the electricity bill
Person has turnover from business exceeding Rs 60
lakhs
Person has gross receipts from profession exceeding
Rs 10 lakhs
Aggregate amount of  TDS  and  TCS  is  Rs  25,000
(Rs 50,000 in case of senior citizen) or more
Aggregate deposit in the saving bank account is Rs
50 lakh or more
* ITR-1 can be filed by an Individual only who is ordinarily resident in India. ITR-4 can be filed only by an Individual or HUF who is ordinarily resident in India and by a firm (other than LLP) resident in
India.
Other Assessees
Status of AssesseeITR 4ITR 5ITR 6ITR 7
Firm (excluding LLPs) opting for presumptive taxation
scheme of section 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE
Firm (including LLPs)
(Source: Taxmann)
