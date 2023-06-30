Income tax return filing: Find out which ITR form is for you

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has notified 7 forms for filing ITR this year, the deadline for which will end on July 31, 2023. Here's a look at these forms
The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31. The Income Tax (I-T) department has notified 7 forms for filing ITR this year, which include Sahaj (ITR-1), Form ITR-2, Form ITR-3, Form Sugam (ITR-4), Form ITR-5, Form ITR-6 and Form ITR-7.
Different ITR forms are available for different purposes. One should be careful while choosing the ITR form. A wrong form can render the tax return filed defective and the taxpayer may receive a notice to file the return once again.
Here's a look at different ITR forms and their purposes:
|Nature of income
|ITR 1
|ITR 2
|ITR 3
|ITR 4
|Salary Income
|Income from salary/pension (for ordinarily
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|resident person)
|Income from salary/pension (for not ordinarily
|✓
|✓
|resident and non-resident person)
|Any individual who is a Director in any company
|✓
|✓
|If payment of tax in respect of ESOPs allotted by an
|✓
|✓
|eligible start-up has been deferred
|Income from House Property
|Income or loss from one house property (excluding
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|brought forward losses and losses to be carried
|forward)
|Individual has brought forward loss or losses to be carried forward under the head House Property
|✓
|✓
|Income or loss from more than one house property
|✓
|✓
|Income from Business or Profession
|Income from business or profession
|✓
|Income from presumptive business or profession covered under section 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE (for
|✓
|person resident in India)
|Income from presumptive business or profession covered under section 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE (for not ordinarily resident and non-resident person)
|✓
|Interest, salary, bonus, commission or share of
|✓
|profit received by a partner from a partnership firm
|Capital Gains
|Taxpayer has held unlisted equity shares at any
|✓
|✓
|time during the previous year
|Capital gains/loss on sale of investments/property
|✓
|✓
|Income from Other Sources
|Family Pension (for ordinarily resident person)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Family Pension (for not ordinarily resident and
|✓
|✓
|non-resident person)
|Income from other sources (other than income chargeable to tax at special rates including winnings from lottery and race horses or losses
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|under this head)
|Income from other sources (including income chargeable to tax at special rates including winnings from lottery and race horses or losses
|✓
|✓
|under this head)
|Dividend income exceeding Rs 10 lakhs taxable
|✓
|✓
|under Section 115BBDA
|Unexplained income (i.e., cash credit, unexplained investment, etc.) taxable at 60% under Section
|✓
|✓
|115BBE
|Person claiming deduction under Section 57 from income taxable under the head ‘Other Sources’
|✓
|✓
|(other than deduction allowed from family pension)
|Deductions
|Person claiming deduction under Section 80QQB or
|✓
|✓
|80RRB in respect of royalty from patent or books
|Person claiming deduction under section 10AA or
|✓
|Part-C of Chapter VI-A
|Total Income
|Agricultural income exceeding Rs 5,000
|✓
|✓
|Total income exceeding Rs 50 lakhs
|✓
|✓
|Assessee has any brought forward losses or losses
|✓
|✓
|to be carried forward under any head of income
|Computation of Tax liability
|If an individual is taxable in respect of an income but TDS in respect of such income has been deducted in hands of any other person (i.e., clubbing of income, Portuguese Civil Code, etc.)
|✓
|✓
|Claiming relief of tax under sections 90, 90A or 91
|✓
|✓
|Others
|Assessee has:
|✓
|✓
|Income from foreign sources
|Foreign Assets including financial interest in any foreign entity
|Signing authority in any account outside India
|Income has to be apportioned in accordance with
|✓
|✓
|Section 5A
|If the tax has been deducted on cash withdrawal
|✓
|✓
|✓
|under Section 194N
|Person has deposited more than Rs 1 crore in one
|✓
|✓
|✓
|or more current account
|Person has incurred more than Rs 2 lakhs on
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|foreign travelling
|Person has incurred more than Rs 1 lakh towards
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|payment of the electricity bill
|Person has turnover from business exceeding Rs 60
|✓
|✓
|lakhs
|Person has gross receipts from profession exceeding
|✓
|✓
|Rs 10 lakhs
|Aggregate amount of TDS and TCS is Rs 25,000
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|(Rs 50,000 in case of senior citizen) or more
|Aggregate deposit in the saving bank account is Rs
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|50 lakh or more
|* ITR-1 can be filed by an Individual only who is ordinarily resident in India. ITR-4 can be filed only by an Individual or HUF who is ordinarily resident in India and by a firm (other than LLP) resident in
|India.
|Other Assessees
|Status of Assessee
|ITR 4
|ITR 5
|ITR 6
|ITR 7
|Firm (excluding LLPs) opting for presumptive taxation
|✓
|scheme of section 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE
|Firm (including LLPs)
|✓
(Source: Taxmann)
