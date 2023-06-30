Income tax return filing: Find out which ITR form is for you

Nature of income ITR 1 ITR 2 ITR 3 ITR 4

Salary Income

Income from salary/pension (for ordinarily ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

resident person)

Income from salary/pension (for not ordinarily ✓ ✓

resident and non-resident person)

Any individual who is a Director in any company ✓ ✓

If payment of tax in respect of ESOPs allotted by an ✓ ✓

eligible start-up has been deferred

Income from House Property

Income or loss from one house property (excluding ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

brought forward losses and losses to be carried

forward)

Individual has brought forward loss or losses to be carried forward under the head House Property ✓ ✓

Income or loss from more than one house property ✓ ✓

Income from Business or Profession

Income from business or profession ✓

Income from presumptive business or profession covered under section 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE (for ✓

person resident in India)

Income from presumptive business or profession covered under section 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE (for not ordinarily resident and non-resident person) ✓

Interest, salary, bonus, commission or share of ✓

profit received by a partner from a partnership firm

Capital Gains

Taxpayer has held unlisted equity shares at any ✓ ✓

time during the previous year

Capital gains/loss on sale of investments/property ✓ ✓

Income from Other Sources

Family Pension (for ordinarily resident person) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Family Pension (for not ordinarily resident and ✓ ✓

non-resident person)

Income from other sources (other than income chargeable to tax at special rates including winnings from lottery and race horses or losses ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

under this head)

Income from other sources (including income chargeable to tax at special rates including winnings from lottery and race horses or losses ✓ ✓

under this head)

Dividend income exceeding Rs 10 lakhs taxable ✓ ✓

under Section 115BBDA

Unexplained income (i.e., cash credit, unexplained investment, etc.) taxable at 60% under Section ✓ ✓

115BBE

Person claiming deduction under Section 57 from income taxable under the head ‘Other Sources’ ✓ ✓

(other than deduction allowed from family pension)

Deductions

Person claiming deduction under Section 80QQB or ✓ ✓

80RRB in respect of royalty from patent or books

Person claiming deduction under section 10AA or ✓

Part-C of Chapter VI-A

Total Income

Agricultural income exceeding Rs 5,000 ✓ ✓

Total income exceeding Rs 50 lakhs ✓ ✓

Assessee has any brought forward losses or losses ✓ ✓

to be carried forward under any head of income

Computation of Tax liability

If an individual is taxable in respect of an income but TDS in respect of such income has been deducted in hands of any other person (i.e., clubbing of income, Portuguese Civil Code, etc.) ✓ ✓

Claiming relief of tax under sections 90, 90A or 91 ✓ ✓

Others

Assessee has: ✓ ✓

Income from foreign sources

Foreign Assets including financial interest in any foreign entity

Signing authority in any account outside India

Income has to be apportioned in accordance with ✓ ✓

Section 5A

If the tax has been deducted on cash withdrawal ✓ ✓ ✓

under Section 194N

Person has deposited more than Rs 1 crore in one ✓ ✓ ✓

or more current account

Person has incurred more than Rs 2 lakhs on ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

foreign travelling

Person has incurred more than Rs 1 lakh towards ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

payment of the electricity bill

Person has turnover from business exceeding Rs 60 ✓ ✓

lakhs

Person has gross receipts from profession exceeding ✓ ✓

Rs 10 lakhs

Aggregate amount of TDS and TCS is Rs 25,000 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

(Rs 50,000 in case of senior citizen) or more

Aggregate deposit in the saving bank account is Rs ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

50 lakh or more

* ITR-1 can be filed by an Individual only who is ordinarily resident in India. ITR-4 can be filed only by an Individual or HUF who is ordinarily resident in India and by a firm (other than LLP) resident in

India.

Other Assessees

Status of Assessee ITR 4 ITR 5 ITR 6 ITR 7

Firm (excluding LLPs) opting for presumptive taxation ✓

scheme of section 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE