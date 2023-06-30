Income tax return filing: Find out which ITR form is for you

By Anshul

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has notified 7 forms for filing ITR this year, the deadline for which will end on July 31, 2023. Here's a look at these forms

The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31. The Income Tax (I-T) department has notified 7 forms for filing ITR this year, which include Sahaj (ITR-1), Form ITR-2, Form ITR-3, Form Sugam (ITR-4), Form ITR-5, Form ITR-6 and Form ITR-7.

Different ITR forms are available for different purposes. One should be careful while choosing the ITR form . A wrong form can render the tax return filed defective and the taxpayer may receive a notice to file the return once again. Here's a look at different ITR forms and their purposes: