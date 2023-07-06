Income tax return filing: Cleartax ties up with key brokerage firms to automate ITR-2 forms

Income tax return (ITR) filing: Taxpayers now have less than a month to file ITR for the financial year 2022-23 or assessment year 2023-24 without any penalty.

Cleartax, an income tax return (ITR) filing platform has tied with over 20 brokerage firms that cover over 85 percent of the addressable market of brokers. Users of Cleartax, hence, can now upload their transaction files in xls or pdf, from their broker, and the software can auto-read it.

With no transaction limit on the platform, users with large volumes of transactions of different types of instruments can file ITR-2/3, Cleartax said.

It has tied up with Groww, Upstox, ICICI direct, Paytm Money, 5 Paisa and Dhan where customers of these brokerage firms can prepare their complex capital gains related schedules within a click of a few buttons using the API mechanism. Cleartax’s ITR filing software can parse capital gains and loss statements from more than 22 brokers including Axis Securities, HDFC Securities, SBI Cap, Kotak Securities, Motilal Oswal, Sharekhan, Zerodha and Fyers.

The partnership between Cleartax and the top discount brokers addresses the unique needs of individuals who often engage in complex and multiple stock market transactions, with thousands of line items. In such a scenario taxpayers struggle with ensuring compliance with tax laws, paying tax appropriately and ensuring loss set off has taken place optimally. They may be dependent on the services of a person, which is both costly and an unreliable way to file. A lot of time is spent back and forth between the expert and the taxpayer.

"Many taxpayers invest in different types of products such as F&O, intra day trading, currency trades, foreign stocks etc. By integrating with Cleartax, these brokers enable their clients to import their financial data directly into the Cleartax platform, eliminating the need for manual data entry and reducing the chances of errors. Taxpayers benefit from automatic intra and inter asset set off of losses as applicable under the Income Tax Act and reduce their overall tax liability," Cleartax said.

Traders who maintain their own repositories and databases can utilise a custom template provided by Cleartax to import transaction data for filing. Cleartax also enables users to submit Schedule AL (Assets and Liabilities), FSI (Foreign Sources Income), and FA (Foreign Assets) directly through the platform.

Sharing his insights on the development, Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear said, “Around 18 percent of users use multiple broker platforms to buy and sell shares, necessitating the need to navigate different portals and accurately report the details, which increases the chances of errors. Our integration with brokers addresses these challenges by automatically adjusting short-term losses against long-term gains for the taxpayer and facilitating the carry forward of losses from previous years.”

Cleartax now also supports tax-filing for US stocks income by parsing statements from platforms likeINDMoney and Vested, allowing users to easily drag and drop their statements. To accommodate the adoption of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), tax-free bonds, and other instruments, the platform has introduced a dedicated section for Bonds and Debentures.