Income tax return filing: Cleartax ties up with key brokerage firms to automate ITR-2 forms

Income tax return (ITR) filing: Taxpayers now have less than a month to file ITR for the financial year 2022-23 or assessment year 2023-24 without any penalty.
Cleartax, an income tax return (ITR) filing platform has tied with over 20 brokerage firms that cover over 85 percent of the addressable market of brokers. Users of Cleartax, hence, can now upload their transaction files in xls or pdf, from their broker, and the software can auto-read it.
With no transaction limit on the platform, users with large volumes of transactions of different types of instruments can file ITR-2/3, Cleartax said.
It has tied up with Groww, Upstox, ICICI direct, Paytm Money, 5 Paisa and Dhan where customers of these brokerage firms can prepare their complex capital gains related schedules within a click of a few buttons using the API mechanism. Cleartax’s ITR filing software can parse capital gains and loss statements from more than 22 brokers including Axis Securities, HDFC Securities, SBI Cap, Kotak Securities, Motilal Oswal, Sharekhan, Zerodha and Fyers.