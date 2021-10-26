Filed ITR? Here's a step-by-step guide to check income tax refund status

The Income Tax (I-T) Department allows taxpayers to claim any excess payment of tax by filing an income tax return, the deadline for which will end on December 31, 2021, for the financial year 2020-21.

Income tax assessees can check the status of the tax refund online through the income tax e-filing website -- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or via the e-governance website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) - tin.tin.nsdl.com.

Here are the steps to check ITR status from the income tax website:

Step 1:

Open www.incometax.gov.in and log in to your account by entering the user ID (PAN), and password.

Step 2: Login and click on the 'e- file' option.

Step 3: Select 'Income tax returns' and then click on 'View Filed returns'.

Step 4: Now, check the latest ITR filed.

Step 5: Select the 'View Details' option and it will show the status of the ITR you have filed.

In order to check income tax status through the website tin.tin.nsdl.com, users need to enter their Permanent Account Number (PAN) and select the relevant assessment year. The status will be reflected. 'Refund paid' status is also reflected in the 'Tax Credit Statements' in Form 26AS.

Depending on the option exercised by the assessee while filing the annual ITR, the refund is made either through electronic mode i.e. direct credit to account or through refund cheque. Taxpayers are, therefore, required to enter the correct account number and IFSC code along with complete address details including PIN code at the time of filing of return

In case the ITR status shows that the refund has expired, it means that the refund has not been presented for payment within the validity period of 90 days. The taxpayer, in this case, may raise a refund re-issue request.

In case the return was filed electronically- the refund reissue request may be raised online by logging into the e-filing portal with the user ID and password.

If the status shows as 'returned', the taxpayer may be required to give correct bank details and raise refund reissue at the e-filing portal/assessing officer.