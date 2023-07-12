Income tax return: Cleartax offers discounts, rewards to ITR filers till July 14

To enhance the filing experience, Cleartax said it has partnered with brands to offer unique rewards to different categories of income tax filers.

Cleartax, an online tax filing platform, on Wednesday launched Big Filing Days, a three-day tax filing extravaganza. Promising to make it the biggest tax filing festival in India, the platform is offering discounts and rewards to income tax filers till July 14, it said in a statement.

During the Big Filing Days, Cleartax presents discounts of up to 55 percent on all their ITR plans. This offer is designed to provide taxpayers with an efficient way to file their income tax returns, saving time and money. To enhance the filing experience, Cleartax said it has partnered with brands to offer unique rewards to different categories of income tax filers.

Here’s a breakdown of the rewards available on each day:

July 12 (Powered by Ixigo):

For filers with income from crypto and capital gains, NRI income, ESOPs, and RSUs, Cleartax has collaborated with Ixigo, India’s travel platform. During this day, Cleartax users can enjoy up to Rs 3,500 off on flights with no minimum booking amount.

July 13 (Powered by Yatra Hotels): For freelancers, SME owners, lawyers, and doctors, Cleartax has partnered with Yatra Hotels. On this day, users can avail of a special 12 percent discount up to Rs 5,000 on a minimum booking of Rs 2,500.

July 14 (Powered by Swiggy Gourmet): On the festival's final day, Cleartax is collaborating with Swiggy Gourmet, a popular food delivery platform. Regardless of their income sources, all tax filers can enjoy a flat discount of Rs 175 on orders of Rs 799 and above.

In addition to these rewards, Cleartax has partnered with over 30 brands, including Myntra, Domino’s, Beardo, Treebo Hotels, and Tata 1mg. These partnerships enable Cleartax users to unlock exclusive discounts and offers across various categories, adding more value to their tax filing experience.