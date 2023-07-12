Income tax return: Cleartax offers discounts, rewards to ITR filers till July 14

To enhance the filing experience, Cleartax said it has partnered with brands to offer unique rewards to different categories of income tax filers.

Cleartax, an online tax filing platform, on Wednesday launched Big Filing Days, a three-day tax filing extravaganza. Promising to make it the biggest tax filing festival in India, the platform is offering discounts and rewards to income tax filers till July 14, it said in a statement.

During the Big Filing Days, Cleartax presents discounts of up to 55 percent on all their ITR plans. This offer is designed to provide taxpayers with an efficient way to file their income tax returns, saving time and money. To enhance the filing experience, Cleartax said it has partnered with brands to offer unique rewards to different categories of income tax filers.

Here’s a breakdown of the rewards available on each day: