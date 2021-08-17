Income tax return: Check list of websites that allows taxpayers to file ITR without fees or charges

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing is the process by which a taxpayer can report total income earned in a financial year. He/she can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during the financial year by filing it for that year. The process of filing an I-T return online is known as e-filing. For the financial year 2020-21 (the assessment year 2021-2022), the last day to file ITR is September 30, 2021.

The Income Tax Department has established an independent portal for e-filing of income tax returns, which is entirely free. Additionally, there are certain private entities, registered by the Income Tax department that enables the e-filing process through their websites.

ALSO READ | How to file ITR with multiple Form 16

While some of these private websites may charge for certain actions, there are few websites that claim it to be free.

Here are some of the platforms that allow filing ITR for free:

ClearTax

ClearTax allows taxpayers to file ITR directly without logging into the income tax website. This platform automatically detects the ITR one needs to file on the basis of income sources.

Here are the steps to file ITR on ClearTax, as mentioned on its website:

Step 1: Upload Form 16.

Step 2: ClearTax automatically prepares the ITR.

Step 3: Verify the tax summary.

Step 4: E-file tax return to receive acknowledgment number.

Step 5: E-verify tax return through net banking.

MyITreturn

MyITreturn is another authorized e-return intermediary registered with the Income-tax Department that also claims to be free. For filing ITR at myITreturn website, one needs to answer basic questions on the website. These questions are related to salary, home, investments and more. Based on the answers, the system computes the figures for the income tax return.

ALSO READ | What happens if you use the wrong ITR form

Eztax

Eztax also claims to be free and allows one to file ITR. With this, one can upload Form 16 to prepare taxes, get tax optimizer report, and efile for free, the website of Eztax mentions.

ALSO READ | Key mistakes to avoid while filing ITR

Quicko