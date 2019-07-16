Income Tax Return 2019: Keep these documents ready ahead of ITR filing
Updated : July 16, 2019 06:18 PM IST
You can electronically file your IT returns by visiting the e-filing website of the income tax department. An individual first have to register themselves on the e-filing website.
Tax deducted at source (TDS) certificates such as Form 16 is provided by your employer, if tax is deducted from your salary income.
If the numbers in the Form 16/16A and Form 26AS does not match, make sure you get it rectified by your deductor.
