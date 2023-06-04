English
Income tax return: 10 mistakes to avoid while filing ITR

Income tax return: 10 mistakes to avoid while filing ITR

Jun 4, 2023
By Anshul  Jun 4, 2023 4:08:27 PM IST (Published)

ITR filing: It’s always suggested to file ITR soon and not wait until the last minute as hurry can lead to mistakes which might have a negative impact on the outcome of filing of returns.

The income tax (I-T) department has enabled the online ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 forms with pre-filled data for the assessment year 2023-24. With this, eligible taxpayers can file income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24). The deadline for the same is July 31, 2023. While filing ITR has several benefits, making mistakes in it can result in several complications.

Here are the most common mistakes taxpayers should avoid while filing ITR:
Choosing wrong ITR form
There are different forms prescribed for different types of taxpayers. For example, ITR-1 is applicable only for resident individuals having income up to Rs 50 lakh and only for those having income from salary, one house property and other sources. Similarly, there is ITR-3 which is applicable for income from business or profession and ITR-4 for the presumptive method of taxation such as for freelancers.
