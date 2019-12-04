Personal Finance
Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT
Updated : December 04, 2019 04:57 PM IST
The CBDT has processed 2.10 crore refund returns amounting to Rs 1,46,272.8 crore or Rs 1.46 lakh crore for the current Assessment Year 2019-20 as on November 28.
CPC has processed 2.10 crore refund returns amounting to Rs 1.46 lakh crore for the current Assessment Year 2019-20 as on November 28, 2019.
The CPC issued 43 lakh more refunds within 30 days in the FY 2019-20, compared to the previous year, which results in an increase of over 42 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more