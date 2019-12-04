Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has processed 2.10 crore refund returns amounting to Rs 1,46,272.8 crore or Rs 1.46 lakh crore for the current Assessment Year 2019-20 as on November 28. This, compared to 1.75 crore (AY 2018-19) refund returns for the same period in 2018-19, shows an increase of 20 percent. The total refund in the comparable period was Rs 1,19,164.7 lakh crore, and thus the refund amount now is an increase of 22.7 percent, the CBDT said.

The CBDT has stressed on the speedy refunds issue this year in an automated manner without any interface with the taxpayer. Its Central Processing Centre (CPC) has been at the forefront on this.

CBDT figures said there has been also been a 20 percent increase in total number of returns processed.

CPC processed 4.70 returns during FY 2019-20 till November 28 while for the same period in FY 2018-19, 3.91 crore returns were processed.

The CPC issued 43 lakh more refunds within 30 days in the FY 2019-20, compared to the previous year, which results in an increase of over 42 percent.

In FY 2019-20 of the 2.10 refund ITRs processed, 68 percent of the refunds were issued within 30 days from the date of e-verification of ITSs compared to 57 percent for the same period in FY19.