#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT

Updated : December 04, 2019 04:57 PM IST

The CBDT has processed 2.10 crore refund returns amounting to Rs 1,46,272.8 crore or Rs 1.46 lakh crore for the current Assessment Year 2019-20 as on November 28. 
CPC has processed 2.10 crore refund returns amounting to Rs 1.46 lakh crore for the current Assessment Year 2019-20 as on November 28, 2019.
The CPC issued 43 lakh more refunds within 30 days in the FY 2019-20, compared to the previous year, which results in an increase of over 42 percent.
Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Mudra loan portfolio forms only 1% of the book, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Mudra loan portfolio forms only 1% of the book, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT

Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT

Blow to e-pharmacy startups as govt orders a halt to online drug sales, says report

Blow to e-pharmacy startups as govt orders a halt to online drug sales, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV