Income Tax portal issues being ‘progressively addressed’, over 8.83 crore taxpayers logged in, says Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said that the technical glitches on the income tax e-portal are being progressively addressed and the government is continuously engaged with Infosys to ensure a smooth tax filing experience for taxpayers.

“A number of technical issues are being progressively addressed and there has been a positive trend reflected in the statistics of the various filings on the portal. Over 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged in till 7th September, 2021 with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September 2021,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September and 1.19 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22 have been filed. Of these, over 76.2 lakh taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file returns, it said.

The Finance Ministry statement comes against the backdrop of the glitches on the I-T portal that continue to mar the functioning of the portal even after three months of its launch.

Earlier on August 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had conveyed to Infosys CEO Salil Parekh the government's "deep disappointment and concern" over the continuing glitches in the new income tax filing portal. The ministry set September 15 as the deadline for the software major to resolve all snags.

According to an Income Tax Department statement, during the meeting, the minister emphasised that there is a need for putting in more resources and efforts on the part of Infosys so that the much delayed delivery of agreed services is ensured.

In the September 8 statement, the Finance Ministry also said that Aadhaar- PAN linking has been done by 66.44 lakh taxpayers and over 14.59 lakh e-PAN have been allotted. These two facilities are being availed of by over 0.50 lakh taxpayers on a daily basis in September.