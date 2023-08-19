How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

In the quest to optimize financial wellbeing while minimizing tax liabilities, strategic tax planning emerges as a key tool. By implementing well-thought-out strategies, individuals can harness the potential of available deductions and credits to their advantage. Experts say that careful planning is essential. This approach not only eases pressure but also yields better returns.

Here's a look at key tips that help one to do proper tax planning while maximizing savings:

Be informed about tax laws

Subhashis Kar, Founder & CEO of Techbooze Consultancy Services, a startup consultancy underscores the importance of staying well-informed about current tax laws.

"This knowledge enables investors to identify eligible expenses and income sources that qualify for tax benefits, ultimately helping them leverage these provisions to advantage," he told CNBC-TV18.com.

For example: Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act , individuals can avail deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Various options exist under this section, offering either fixed returns or market-linked instruments.

Plan for retirement

Retirement planning also plays a significant role in reducing tax bill. Contributions to tax-advantaged retirement accounts come into play here.

"Familiarization with contribution limits, tax treatment, and withdrawal rules empowers investors to make informed decisions and optimize tax position, Kar said.

Use investment strategies

Tax-efficient investment strategies hold immense value as well. Opting for vehicles like index funds or tax-managed funds that prioritize tax efficiency can help mitigate capital gains tax impact.

As per Kar, strategic asset location, which involves placing different investments in suitable accounts, can minimize taxes on investment income.

However, it's crucial to note that seeking legitimate avenues to reduce taxes is appropriate, but engaging in fraudulent or illegal activities can lead to severe consequences. Consulting with tax professionals or financial advisors is recommended to ensure compliance with tax laws while maximizing savings.

A look at options to consider

In the realm of investments, considering Equity Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS) is advisable. These schemes not only offer benefits under Section 80C but also contribute to wealth growth. A mandatory lock-in period of 3 years in ELSS funds aids investors in building a healthy corpus.

For those considering investments beyond Section 80C, the National Pension System (NPS) is worth exploring. Claiming all available deductions, such as donations made during the year, is also a prudent approach.

The appropriate investment instruments vary based on age and risk appetite. Individuals in their mid-50s might opt for fixed return instruments like fixed deposits, National Saving Certificate (NSC), or Public Provident Fund (PPF) for stability. Those in their late 40s could lean towards FD or NSC due to their shorter lock-in periods, while maintaining a balanced portfolio could combine the fixed benefits of PPF with market-linked products like ELSS, experts say.

Every individual or HUF can even claim a deduction under Section 80D for their health insurance which is taken from the total income in any given year. The benefit can also be taken from buying the policy to cover spouse, dependent children or parent.

In essence, maximizing savings through tax planning requires a combination of knowledge, careful consideration of available options, and strategic decision-making. With the right approach, individuals can optimize their financial situation while minimizing tax burdens.