Income tax on dividends: Here are the key things to know

Dividend payouts are one of the most common sources of passive income for investors and taxable like most other earnings.
A shareholder receives dividends when the stock issuing company earns profits. It is a type of reward that the company gives to its shareholders for their loyalty.
The provisions on tax on dividend income witnessed a major overhaul with the introduction of the Finance Act, 2020. The Act shifted the liability of tax on dividend from the companies declaring them to the individuals receiving the amount.
Here are the key things you need to know about tax rules on dividend income: