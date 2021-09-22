Income tax: How to disclose holdings in unlisted equity shares and which ITR form to use

A lot of taxpayers are unsure on what to do about their unlisted equity holdings and how to disclose the information while filing the income tax return (ITR). First up, it is relevant to understand what is an unlisted equity share and how is it treated?

To put it simply, any stock that is not listed on a recognised stock exchange is an unlisted stock. The sale of these shares, however, is considered as capital gains income as per the Income Tax Act but the treatment is not the same as a listed share.

If an investor sells an unlisted stock held for more than 2 years (24 months), gain or loss on such sales is long-term capital gain (LTCG) or long-term capital loss (LTCL).

On the other hand, if an investor sells an unlisted stock held for up to 24 months, gain or loss on such sale is a Short Term Capital Gain (STCG) or Short Term Capital Loss (STCL).

Taxpayers must mention unlisted equity shares while filing ITR as they are mandatorily required to disclose their holdings in their tax return with details about the company, the sale/purchase of shares if any, and the balance holdings, Sandeep Sehgal, Director — Tax and Regulatory, AKM Global told CNBC-TV18.

The company’s name along with its Permanent Account Number (PAN) and details of unlisted shares which include the number of shares acquired, sold during the previous year are also to be mentioned.

Another area of confusion pertains to: which form should be used?

The income tax provisions state that ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms can’t be used by a taxpayer if he/she has held unlisted equity shares at any time during the previous year.

Hence, even if the taxpayer is having only salaried income, he/she is required to furnish the return in ITR-2 form and not in simplified ITR-1 form, Naveen Wadhwa, DGM at Taxmann told CNBC-TV18.

Taxpayers can report income from the sale of unlisted shares as capital gains and pay income tax on it as per rates below:

– Long Term Capital Gain – 20 percent with indexation

– Short Term Capital Gain – slab rates

Meanwhile, the government recently extended the deadline for filing the income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 (the assessment year 2021-22) to December 31, 2021. According to the Income Tax Act, ITR filing is compulsory for individuals earning a specified amount of income in a year.

