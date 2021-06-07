Income Tax dept's new e-filing portal set for launch today: Here are key points

The Income Tax (I-T) Department is all set to launch its new e-filing web portal —www.incometax.gov.in—for taxpayers today. This e-portal is replacing the earlier website—www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

The new portal is aimed at providing a seamless experience to taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) earlier said in a statement.

The CBDT further said that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18, 2021, after the advance tax installment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience. The mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features.

Here are the key things to know about the new income tax portal:

All-new mobile app

The new income tax portal will be available on mobile phones. The mobile application will be enabled subsequently for access on a mobile network. The taxpayers will be able to access all key functions, including filing returns, submitting responses, etc., from the mobile app.

More user-friendly

According to the income tax department, the new portal will simplify all services, making it highly user-friendly for all users. Taxpayers will have easy step-by-step guidance with user manuals and videos.

Immediate ITR filing and proceedings

The new taxpayer-friendly portal is integrated with the immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers. It will save the cost of ITR filing as ITR preparation software will be available in both modes online as well as offline with FAQS which will help the taxpayer in filing ITR with basic tax knowledge.

Single dashboard

According to Kapil Rana, founder and chairman, HostBooks Ltd, taxpayers will be able to check all interactions, uploads and pending actions if any from a single dashboard without navigating to any other page which will ultimately save the time of the taxpayer.

Taxpayer queries

If a taxpayer is not able to understand anything in the ITR form, then the new e-filing portal will help the taxpayer in resolving their queries with FAQs, tutorials, videos and chatbot/live agent.

The new e-portal will have free ITR preparation software with interactive questions to help taxpayers to file ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with and the facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly, according to CBDT.

Multiple payment options

The new e-portal will provide ease in payment of taxes through multiple payment options such as net banking, UPI, Credit card, and RTGS/NEFT from any account of a taxpayer to any bank.

This will simplify the current tax payment processes and promote digital transactions, experts say.