Income tax department to launch e-campaign on voluntary compliance

Updated : July 18, 2020 07:46 PM IST

CBDT said that data analysis has identified certain taxpayers with high-value transactions who have not filed returns for AY2019-20
The CBDT in a statement said that the last date for filing as well as revising the Income Tax Return for Assessment Year 2019-20 (relevant to FY 2018-19) is July 31, 2020.
