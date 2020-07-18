Personal Finance Income tax department to launch e-campaign on voluntary compliance Updated : July 18, 2020 07:46 PM IST CBDT said that data analysis has identified certain taxpayers with high-value transactions who have not filed returns for AY2019-20 The CBDT in a statement said that the last date for filing as well as revising the Income Tax Return for Assessment Year 2019-20 (relevant to FY 2018-19) is July 31, 2020. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply