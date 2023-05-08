Tax department enables e-pay service for 24 banks: Steps to use the facility

Using the facility, taxpayers can pay taxes through debit card, net banking, over-the-counter payment, NEFT, RTGS and payment gateway of the authorised banks.

The Income Tax Department has recently enabled e-pay tax service for 24 banks, including ICICI Bank, RBL Bank and HDFC Bank. Using the facility, taxpayers can pay taxes through debit card, net banking, over-the-counter payment, NEFT, RTGS and payment gateway of the authorised banks. Users have to enter their PAN/TAN and mobile number for availing of the e-Pay Tax service.

Here's a full list of authorised banks for e-Pay Tax service on e-filing portal:

Axis Bank

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

City Union Bank

Federal Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

IDBI Bank

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

IndusInd Bank

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Punjab National Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

RBL Bank

South Indian Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank

Under the new e-Pay Tax service, the entire chain of activities related to payment of direct taxes, from generation of challan (CRN) to making payment and recording of the payment history is enabled through the e-filling portal, the tax department said.

"To make payment using this functionality, Challan (CRN) is mandatorily needed to be created on the e-pay tax functionality of the e-filing portal and no manual challans, as available in existing “OLTAS e-Payment of Taxes” system of tax payment, are allowed for the selected authorised banks. Moreover, CSI (Challan Status Inquiry) facility has been added in the e-filing portal. Post-login, TAN users can go to their payment history and download the CSI file for tax payments made though the e-pay tax service at e-filing portal," it said.

How to use the service?

Step 1: Go to the IT Dept’s e-filing portal at and click on ‘e-Pay Tax’.

Step 2: Now, enter PAN/TAN, mobile number and click on ‘Continue’

Step 3: Enter the OTP and click on ‘Continue’. A success message with PAN/TAN and masked name will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Now, enter details the assessment year, minor head, and others

Step 5: Go to tax payment category and click on ‘Proceed’

Step 6: Add the breakup of total tax payment amount on the ‘Add Tax Breakup Details’ page

Step 7: Verify details and make payment by selecting gateway mode.

