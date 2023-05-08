homepersonal finance NewsTax department enables e pay service for 24 banks: Steps to use the facility

Tax department enables e-pay service for 24 banks: Steps to use the facility

Tax department enables e-pay service for 24 banks: Steps to use the facility
2 Min(s) Read

By Anshul  May 8, 2023

Using the facility, taxpayers can pay taxes through debit card, net banking, over-the-counter payment, NEFT, RTGS and payment gateway of the authorised banks.

The Income Tax Department has recently enabled e-pay tax service for 24 banks, including ICICI Bank, RBL Bank and HDFC Bank. Using the facility, taxpayers can pay taxes through debit card, net banking, over-the-counter payment, NEFT, RTGS and payment gateway of the authorised banks. Users have to enter their PAN/TAN and mobile number for availing of the e-Pay Tax service.

Here's a full list of authorised banks for e-Pay Tax service on e-filing portal:
  • Axis Bank
  • Bank of Baroda
  • Bank of India
  • Bank of Maharashtra
  • Canara Bank
  • Central Bank of India
  • City Union Bank
  • Federal Bank
  • HDFC Bank
  • ICICI Bank
  • IDBI Bank
  • Indian Bank
  • Indian Overseas Bank
  • IndusInd Bank
  • Jammu & Kashmir Bank
  • Karur Vysya Bank
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Punjab & Sind Bank
  • RBL Bank
  • State Bank of India
  • South Indian Bank
  • UCO Bank
  • Union Bank
    • Under the new e-Pay Tax service, the entire chain of activities related to payment of direct taxes, from generation of challan (CRN) to making payment and recording of the payment history is enabled through the e-filling portal, the tax department said.
    "To make payment using this functionality, Challan (CRN) is mandatorily needed to be created on the e-pay tax functionality of the e-filing portal and no manual challans, as available in existing “OLTAS e-Payment of Taxes” system of tax payment, are allowed for the selected authorised banks. Moreover, CSI (Challan Status Inquiry) facility has been added in the e-filing portal. Post-login, TAN users can go to their payment history and download the CSI file for tax payments made though the e-pay tax service at e-filing portal," it said.
    How to use the service?
    Step 1: Go to the IT Dept’s e-filing portal at and click on ‘e-Pay Tax’.
    Step 2: Now, enter PAN/TAN, mobile number and click on ‘Continue’
    Step 3: Enter the OTP and click on ‘Continue’. A success message with PAN/TAN and masked name will be displayed on the screen.
    Step 4: Now, enter details the assessment year, minor head, and others
    Step 5: Go to tax payment category and click on ‘Proceed’
    Step 6: Add the breakup of total tax payment amount on the ‘Add Tax Breakup Details’ page
    Step 7: Verify details and make payment by selecting gateway mode.
