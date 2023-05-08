Tax department enables e-pay service for 24 banks: Steps to use the facility

Using the facility, taxpayers can pay taxes through debit card, net banking, over-the-counter payment, NEFT, RTGS and payment gateway of the authorised banks.

The Income Tax Department has recently enabled e-pay tax service for 24 banks, including ICICI Bank, RBL Bank and HDFC Bank. Using the facility, taxpayers can pay taxes through debit card, net banking, over-the-counter payment, NEFT, RTGS and payment gateway of the authorised banks. Users have to enter their PAN/TAN and mobile number for availing of the e-Pay Tax service.

Here's a full list of authorised banks for e-Pay Tax service on e-filing portal: