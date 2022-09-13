    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance News

    Income tax deductions can be reversed if you do this with your life insurance policy

    Income tax deductions can be reversed if you do this with your life insurance policy

    Income tax deductions can be reversed if you do this with your life insurance policy
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anshul   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Income tax benefits claimed under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act are reversible if certain conditions are not met. Read on to understand further

    Income taxpayers can benefit by investing in life insurance policies and applying deductions under Section 80C, yet all these benefits can get reversed if they don’t meet certain conditions.
    Section 80C of the income tax Act 1961 allows taxpayers to claim a deduction up to Rs 1.5 lakh in respect of the premium paid for the life insurance policy. However, if the taxpayer terminates the policy due to the non-payment of the premium and does not revive the policy for two years for single-premium policies, in that case, no deduction under 80C shall be allowed, said Yeeshu Sehgal, Head of Tax Markets, AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.
    Additionally, the amount of the deductions claimed earlier by the taxpayer will be considered income in the hands of the taxpayer and this effectively means earlier deductions shall be reversed. On top of that, any benefit amount received from a life insurance scheme discontinued before the completion of two years will also be taxable as per deduction under 80C guidelines, Sehgal told CNBC-TV18.com.
    This happens generally when taxpayers blindly invest in insurance-cum-investment products to save tax at the last moment in a financial year. Later, they stop the premiums thinking that the purpose is served. However, it’s important to understand that traditional insurance policies often require a very long-term investment commitment and taxpayers can hence incur heavy losses if they surrender them during the initial years.
    In cases, where the policy is discontinued after one year, the insurer will deduct the full amount of the premium. In cases where taxpayers surrender policies after the second and third year, then only a part of the total premium will be paid.
    Individuals who choose the old tax slab (that offer higher rates but applicable exemptions) for income tax return (ITR) filing invest in insurance schemes for tax saving purpose. In cases where individuals don't have any investments should definitely go for a new tax slab, experts opine.
    Here’s a comparison between both the regimes:
    New tax slab ratesOld tax slab rates
    Income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh5%Income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh5%
    Income from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh10%Income from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh20%
    Income from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh15%Income above Rs 10 lakh30%
    Income from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh20%
    Income from Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh25%
    Income above Rs 15 lakh30%
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Income Taxlife insurancelife insurance policypersonal financeSection 80C

    Previous Article

    NCERT to get deemed university status: Why it’s important for the academic body

    Next Article

    Disney announces new series on Mahabharat: A look at cinematic adaptations of the war epic

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng