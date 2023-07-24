Income Tax Day 2023: How to file ITR, forms available, documents required, more

Income Tax Day 2023: The Income Tax department observes July 24 every year as Income Tax Day to commemorate the introduction of provision of income tax in the country.

The Income Tax department observes July 24 every year as Income Tax Day to commemorate the introduction of provision of income tax in the country. On the same day in the year 1860, income tax was originally introduced in India by James Wilson. Over the years, the financial landscape has transformed and with it, the ways we engage in economic activities.

Live TV

Loading...

"The commitment to tax compliance remains steadfast, and as of July 18, 2023, more than three crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed for the Assessment Year (AY) 2023-24. This is a noteworthy increase as compared to the previous year's filings, where three crore ITRs were filed by July 25, reflecting the growing awareness and participation of taxpayers," Avinash Shekhar, CEO & Founder at TaxNodes said.

"2.81 crore ITRs out of the 3.06 crore filed until July 18, 2023, have been e-verified, exemplifying the increasing trend of taxpayers using the electronic verification method. This technological advancement not only streamlines the process but also ensures accuracy and security in tax reporting. Moreover, the tax authorities have processed more than 1.50 crore e-verified ITRs, benefiting taxpayers with a quicker processing time compared to other verification methods," Shekhar said.

The deadline for filing an ITR for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023. Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has recently asked taxpayers to file their return at the earliest as the finance ministry is not contemplating extension of the due date.

How to file ITR

The return can be filed in any of the following ways: (i) by furnishing the return in a paper form; (ii) by furnishing the return electronically under a digital signature; (iii) by transmitting the data in the return electronically under electronic verification code; (iv) by transmitting the data in the return electronically and thereafter submitting the verification of the return in return Form ITR-V.

ITR forms

The Income Tax (I-T) department has notified 7 forms for filing ITR this year, which include Sahaj (ITR-1), Form ITR-2, Form ITR-3, Form Sugam (ITR-4), Form ITR-5, Form ITR-6 and Form ITR-7. Different ITR forms are available for different purposes. One should be careful while choosing the ITR form. A wrong form can render the tax return filed defective and the taxpayer may receive a notice to file the return once again.

Documents required

The ITR forms are attachment-less forms and, hence, the taxpayer is not required to attach any document (like proof of investment, TDS certificates, etc.) along with the return of income (whether filed manually or filed electronically).