Income-Tax Department launches e-calculator to compare due tax under new, old regime
Updated : February 07, 2020 08:05 AM IST
The calculator takes into account eligible exemptions and deductions, as proposed under the new regime, after being extracted from the Budget memorandum 2020.
In the new personal income tax regime, as proposed by Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1, 5 percent tax is levied on an annual income between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
The tax rate rises to 10 percent, 15 percent, 20 percent and 25 percent for every Rs 2.5 lakh addition.