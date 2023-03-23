AIS App (‘AIS for Taxpayers’) is a free mobile application, provided by the Income Tax Department, Government of India. Read this to know details on how the app works

Now, taxpayers can view the Annual Information Statement (AIS) on their mobile phones using the income tax department's recently launched app 'AIS for Taxpayer’. The app is free of cost and is available on Google Play and App Store. It is aimed to provide a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer which displays the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer.

TIS stands for taxpayer information summary. TIS is a summary of the statement while AIS is a detailed document.

What is AIS?

An AIS contains all the data regarding taxpayers’ incomes, financial transactions, income-tax proceedings, tax details, and more. With the AIS, the government maintains both reported value and modified value for each type of information.

It was introduced by the Income Tax Department in November 2021. The statement includes additional information related to interest, dividends, securities transactions, mutual fund transactions and foreign remittance information.

What is the AIS app?

AIS App (‘AIS for Taxpayers’) is a free mobile application , provided by the Income Tax Department. The app shows a collection of various information pertaining to a taxpayer. A taxpayer can also provide feedback on the information displayed in AIS.

How does it work?

To download the ‘AIS for Taxpayer’ app, taxpayers need to visit Google Play Store or App Store. The ‘AIS for Taxpayer’ app can be installed from there.

After installation, the taxpayers need to register on the app by providing their PAN number and date of birth.

After that, they need to authenticate with the OTP sent to the mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal.

Subsequent to the authentication, the taxpayers can set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app and view AIS details.

How to access AIS on the web portal?

Taxpayers can log into the income tax portal and go to the 'Services' tab. The last option on this tab is the AIS option. When taxpayers click on the AIS option in the dropdown, it opens a new tab with these options: 1. Tax Information Summary (TIS) (Left) and 2. AIS (Right).

Taxpayers can download both. On download, they will get a PDF statement which is password protected. The password will be the PAN (in capital letters) + date of birth.

How do taxpayers benefit from AIS?

AIS makes things simple for the taxpayers by providing them with a comprehensive view of all the transactions including critical ones that they undertake during the year with a facility to submit online feedback in case taxpayers feel that the information is incorrect, relates to other person/year, or is duplicate etc.

