Income increase, tax benefits for govt employees & pensioners under 7th Pay Commission—Read details

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj, in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Tuesday, shared the details of the benefits of 7th Pay Commission for govt employees and pensioners.

The real increase in minimum pay of Central Government Employees due to the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations was 14.3 percent compared to the minimum pay under the 6th CPC. This increase is significantly lower than the 54 percent increase in pay seen under the 6th CPC as compared to the 5th CPC, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The 5th CPC had seen an increase of 31 percent in the minimum pay as compared to the previous CPC. The minister also shared details of the various tax-relief measures announced for employees, and pensioners since 2014, which include an increase in the basic tax exemption limit from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh through Finance (No. 2) Act 2014, and an increase in the limit for claiming deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.5 lakh.

The Finance Act, 2017, reduced the rate of income tax for individuals with total income between Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh from 10 percent to 5 percent. Finance Act, 2019 provided for full tax rebate for individuals having taxable annual income up to Rs. 5 lakh under section 87A of the Act.

To provide relief to senior citizens and pensioners, various incentives were introduced under Finance Act, 2018. These included an increase in the limit of deduction on account of payment of health insurance premium and/or medical expenditure from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 under section 80D of the Act.

Additionally, an increase in the limit of deduction for medical expenditure in respect of certain critical illness from Rs 60,000 and Rs 80,000, in the case of senior citizens and very senior citizens respectively, to Rs 1,00,000 in the case of all senior citizens (of the age of 60 years or more) under section 80DDB of the Act and a deduction of Rs. 50,000 on interest income from deposits with banks, co-operative societies, and post offices under section 80TTB of the Act.

Furthermore, the threshold level for tax deducted at source on interest income for senior citizens was increased from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000 under section 194A of the Act. The Finance Act, 2021 also provided an exemption from filing income tax for senior citizen pensioners who are 75 years of age or above, and have pension and interest income, provided the full amount of tax payable has been deducted by the paying bank.