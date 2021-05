It is important that sports organizations protect their assets with adequate insurance. Sports insurance policies are designed to cover amateur and professional players, clubs, groups, associations, and organizations in the sports industry.

Sports events are an important part of India’s economy, which contributes a significant amount to the GDP. Marketers, sponsors, sports fraternity, players yield huge revenues from national and international sports events.

In the last few years, sports events have garnered huge attention from corporates and broadcasters. Corporates and broadcasters are pouring in a great deal of funding into these sporting events.

The commercial aspect of the unknown factors related to sports involves high economic value which could be adverse and the same can be shielded by way of insurance. However, when it comes to sports insurance, it is still at an early stage, and sports associations yet to understand the importance of sports insurance.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been a testimony to the unexpected turn of sports events. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will most likely reschedule the remaining games of the T20 league later. Insurance like comprehensive sports cover, event cancellation insurance, and player’s loss of fee insurance usually come under the gamut of sports insurance.

Under the current scenario of IPL being postponed till further notice, or a similar situation in the future, insurance can cover the economic strains caused to the sports organizers, event organizers, and sporting entities.

Considering the financial stakes involved by every stakeholder in the sports sector, it is becoming increasingly important to ensure that open risk exposures are adequately covered. Similarly, though losses arising out of COVID 19 have now become exclusion as the same is ongoing and treated as a pre-existing condition, however, the same would have been a covered peril if opted for, prior to the pandemic breakout.

India as a country has evolved over the years in terms of insurance buying for sports events and gradually is picking momentum in all stakeholders. Almost a decade back, sporting ventures weren't much aware of sports insurance. However, today, entities ensure that the cost for insurance is well budgeted and this only demonstrates the importance of sports insurance being availed in the country.

This is more to do with the dynamic nature of business wherein, one eventuality could lead to rippling losses. Moreover, the kinds of losses are also varied in nature; it could be weather losses, civil commotion, terrorism, athlete injuries, etc. With each passing year, it is becoming a learning for a lot of risk managers - not keeping risk on the balance sheet, as the brighter side is that the cost of risk transfer will always be lower than the actual risk.