Importance of selecting right group health insurance plan for your employees

A group health insurance plan is a prime benefit that helps attract and retain employees. So, it’s important to select the right benefits and maximize the effect of the insurance, especially against rising healthcare costs. There’s no single right answer; you can build a comprehensive group health insurance plan that’s relevant for your team in many ways. The right group health insurance plan offers the best possible benefits for your employees without an exorbitant premium for you.

First, it’s essential to know your team well. This includes the total number of employees who will be part of the group, their average age, their health conditions, and the types of hospitals and medical facilities they seek.

Next, you can get into the finer details of insurance, like the calculations, combinations, and terms and conditions.

Here are tips on some standard insurance terms to help you make an accurate selection:

Sum insured:

The sum insured is the maximum amount that can be claimed in a year from the insurer for your employee’s (or their family’s) treatments. They will bear costs that exceed the sum insured amount from their pocket. Let’s take some examples.

A team with an average age of 35 in a metropolitan city may expect their employee health insurance to cover their – and all their family members’ – healthcare costs adequately. So, a sum insured of Rs 5 lakh would make sense. For a similar team in a non-metropolitan city, a Rs 3 lakh cover would suffice. Why? Hospitals in non-metro areas may not warrant a high sum insured because of their relative affordability.

Room rent limits: You may think the hospital room chosen by an employee may not affect a claim, but it does when a room rent limit is in place. Say an employee has a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh, with a room rent limit of Rs 5,000 per day. If this employee stays in a room that costs Rs 8,000 per day, Rs 3000 more than the room rent limit – the full rent will not be covered.

Moreover, each part of the total healthcare cost will be proportionately deducted (5/8*total cost) based on the chosen room. This “proportional deduction” can severely dent your employee’s savings, so it’s always best to get a plan with no room rent limits, or at least a plan which covers a single AC room.

The waiting period is nothing but the time within which your health insurance plan will not cover certain "pre-existing diseases" like diabetes and asthma. A group health insurance plan offers the option to waive off all waiting periods, unlike a retail health insurance plan.

So, exercise the waiver when you know that your team is susceptible to certain illnesses. It is comforting for an employee to have comprehensive coverage from the first day of their plan.

Maternity coverage: Based on the age group of your team, you can estimate the chances of them starting a new family. If the chances are high (young team), it’s good to opt for maternity benefits and offer your support when they are having a baby.

Family coverage: Covering an employee’s family with comprehensive health insurance is the best benefit you can offer to show how much you value them. This gesture does come at a cost. So, like maternity add-ons, it makes sense to assess your team by their age group and make a well-calculated decision. For example, a group in their early 20s may not require family coverage as much as a team in their mid-30s with aging parents and kids.

Further, if you believe in building a modern and inclusive workplace, including LGBTQ partners in your insurance plan is good practice. A few insurers provide LGBTQ partner coverage at no additional cost. Make sure this is on your checklist.

In 2021, health insurance should go beyond just the initial policy customization. All your tinkering will be useless if your employees can’t use their health insurance properly when an emergency strikes. Tech startups like Plum have partnered with leading insurers to build world-class products and solve many issues across the employee health insurance journey. So, choosing insurance without user-friendly tech to access it is a terrible decision.

Look for an insurer that uses tech to make the insurance claims process simple and stress-free. Your employee health insurance plan should offer round-the-clock support and make documents accessible with a few clicks. It needs to make your life, as an employer managing insurance, easier. The right employee health insurance provider can save you and your team countless hours of anxiety.

Modern health insurance also stretches into the domain of preventive care. The best insurers offer doctor teleconsultations, dental checkups, mental wellness, fitness memberships, and other benefits that adapt to your team’s needs.

The author, Abhishek Poddar, is Co-founder at Plum. The views expressed are personal