The COVID-19 pandemic has altered life across the globe to conform to a new reality. We have witnessed the restructuring of the economic and social order. Most Indians perceived insurance as an ‘investment’ or tax-saving instrument earlier, but the pandemic has made us realize the importance of protection.

There has been a notable shift in terms of awareness and benefits of insurance. Also, uncertainty about life and what the future holds has resulted in a shift in customers’ perception of life insurance.

Financial anxiety was also prevalent during these unprecedented times which led to a significant spike in customer’s interest in buying protection-based insurance solutions. As a result, the pandemic has motivated the customer to explore options and choose suitable life insurance coverage, ensuring that an individual and their family are adequately covered financially in the event of untimely death.

These uncertainties have also pushed insurance companies to evolve policies to the point that, in addition to offering a death benefit to the policyholder, a policy now includes many features such as investment growth, guaranteed income options, market investment opportunities, goal-oriented investments, and much more, all while ensuring an individual’s family’s financial future.

If you are in the market for life insurance plans, you can choose from the options below. These policies can help policyholders tide through a pandemic:

Term Life Insurance Plans:

Term insurance plans only have coverage in the event of an untimely death. Most types of savings or investment life insurance plans, on the other hand, have the advantage of getting maturity benefits at the end of the policy term. They provide both, a guaranteed Sum Assured to the policyholder's nominee in the event of the policyholder's premature death and a maturity return to the policyholder on survival till the end of the policy term.

As term insurance plan only provides pure risk cover in case of untimely death, the premiums are very low and manageable. You can buy a policy with a higher sum-assured for a reasonable premium. Besides, as savings and investment plan has maturity benefit these life insurance plans have a lower Sum Assured coverage payable on death. As a result, rates are higher than those of term plans.

Long-term coverage is available for term plans, which can last up to 67 years or up to age 99 years in the case of Whole Life coverage. Many types of savings or investment life insurance plans, on the other hand, may be purchased for shorter periods of time, with policy term ranging from 5 to 30 years, with certain policies, such as whole life, with policy terms up to 99 years.

Guaranteed Return Plans (Lumpsum & Income variants):

Guaranteed return solutions offer life insurance along with guaranteed returns on maturity. These are non-linked, non-participating savings insurance plans designed to provide financial stability to individuals and ensure either lumpsum return or payout in the form of regular income to policyholders.

A guaranteed income plan ensures that future financial requirements of the policyholder are taken care of along with life cover payable as sum assured to the nominee in case of the sudden demise of the policyholder. This cover empowers policyholders with the dual benefit of guaranteed returns along with life cover. The hallmark of this unique plan is the sound financial returns it provides amid uncertain markets within the plan conditions specified.

It not only offers flexible endowment, short, medium and long-term income options but also helps policyholders meet different financial needs at various milestones of lifelike, a child’s education or marriage expense, retirement planning, or second income. Guaranteed return plans are beneficial especially during times like pandemic as it helps remove uncertainties from financial planning through an assurance of guaranteed income subject to the terms and conditions of the product.

When buying an insurance plan, take an expert’s opinion or compare the various policies provided by insurance companies and read all terms and conditions of the plan. This not only helps in obtaining the best plan but also in obtaining it at a reasonable price. Comparing different insurance plans will also help one improve their current knowledge of insurance and help them understand new features or coverage that have become available in the market.