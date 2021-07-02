Importance of home and property insurance against natural calamities

Even as the nation is bracing for the third phase of COVID-19, natural calamities are creating havoc more frequently than before in different parts of the country due to climate change.

Recent cyclones like Tauktae and Yaas were high in intensity, and they have impacted lives and caused property damage. While the government took all possible steps to mitigate the hardships of the affected regions, we as individuals must plan for any such unforeseen circumstances and insure our assets, be it property or vehicle.

The year 2020 witnessed floods in Bihar, torrential rains in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with a series of cyclones slamming the Eastern coast of the country. Cyclones, earthquakes and floods, which used to occur once in 5 or 10 years, now occur more frequently. India’s unique geo-climatic conditions and high socio-economic vulnerability to calamities make India prone to such natural calamities and increase the rate of frequency of natural disasters.

When such natural calamities strike, having comprehensive motor insurance, property insurance and a health and personal accident cover could be a saviour.

Here is a guide on what kind of coverage is available:

Protect your home or shop with property insurance:

Insuring a home or shop can keep away from all worries in tough times, especially during a natural disaster. In case the structure of your shop, property, or home has got affected, like the doors, windows have broken, a part of the wall has been destroyed, tiles of the floor have been destroyed or the roof sheet has been blown away, property or home insurance will cover it in case you have a ‘Building’ coverage in it. In case the contents inside the building like furniture and appliances have got destroyed or raw materials and finished goods have become dysfunctional, a property or home insurance will cover the damage, if ‘Contents and Stock’ coverage in it.

A deductible, which is a small amount that you need to pay, will be applicable based on the sum insured you have opted for.

One can opt for this policy for a year or a longer period and customise it as per one’s needs. Property insurance not only protects you from natural calamities but also fires. It covers losses due to explosion or aircraft damage, storms and burglaries. From homeowners, renters to large enterprises, anyone can protect their properties from unforeseen circumstances. Though property insurance is not mandatory by Indian law, it becomes a priority for us to protect ourselves and avoid potential losses.

Get a comprehensive motor cover for your vehicle: A comprehensive motor insurance policy includes protection from unforeseen losses from natural calamities like floods, earthquakes, etc. Such damages due to natural calamities are covered under the OD (Own Damage) section of a comprehensive motor insurance policy. A comprehensive policy covers natural disaster claims, covering repairs and replacement of parts, or if there’s total loss of your vehicle.

Therefore, it is important to have a comprehensive motor insurance policy as the damage can vary from minor window crack to total damage of the vehicle.

In case of repairs, a compulsory deductible will be applicable, depending on the engine capacity of your vehicle. Also, depreciation will be applicable on the damaged parts, in case you do not have a Zero-Depreciation add-on.

In case of total loss or if your vehicle is destroyed completely, the amount offered will be according to the IDV or Sum Insured that you have opted for. Depreciation is not applicable in such a case.

Get Health Insurance for Injury or Death: In case of a serious injury or death in the family post a hospitalization due to natural disasters, health insurance should cover the hospitalization expenses and the nominee, or a family member of the deceased can get compensation if ‘Personal Accident’ is covered.

The documents required for such claims are hospital bills (if hospitalized), death certificate, ID proof and nominee bank details.

These natural disasters are an eye-opener for many people. Natural disasters are unpredictable. Therefore, it is advisable to be prepared for them by taking necessary insurance covers so that you and your loved ones are not defenceless against them. Property motor insurance and health insurance policies can come in handy to financially protect oneself against losses of assets and injuries.

The author, Vivek Chaturvedi, is CMO at Digit Insurance. The views expressed are personal