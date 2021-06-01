Importance of having an emergency corpus during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has evolved from just being a health emergency – it is now a full-blown economic crisis. Organizations operating in different domains have witnessed a sudden loss of demand for their products and services and are plagued with liquidity issues. In a desperate attempt to survive, many organizations are forced to resort to extreme measures like pay cuts and layoffs. According to CMIE (Center for Monitoring Indian Economy), more than 12 crore Indians lost their jobs during the lockdown period!

Since job security has become a myth and it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain a steady flow of income, those who are still in a position to do something should consider building an emergency corpus as it can come in very handy during such troubling times. Even if things have gotten better for you, for the time being, it’s impossible to predict when another global disaster would strike us. Things can change within a matter of days and hours and it is better to be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

What an emergency corpus does is that it takes care of all your monthly expenses in case your income stream dries up suddenly. As a rule of thumb, you should build your corpus in a way that it can take care of your expenses for at least six months. However, considering the current circumstances, it is advisable to build a corpus for at least 12 months – especially if you’re employed with organizations that are working in vulnerable sectors like travel and hospitality. Now that we’ve decided on the duration, let us see what the best place to park it is.

Well, you should always park your emergency corpus in liquid investments. You can consider keeping some portion of it in a savings bank account, while liquid funds are also a great idea as they are tax-efficient over a longer duration.

Since liquid funds invest in debt papers of maturity up to 91 days, therefore, they are less volatile. If you withdraw your liquid mutual fund investment after three years, the gains you’ve accumulated will be taxed at the rate of 20 percent + indexation. Compared to this, the fixed deposits and savings account interest is taxed at the slab rate. Indexation reduces the tax liability greatly.

What do you need to keep in mind to build a corpus during the pandemic?

The current scenario is quite volatile and if you’re looking to build a corpus during such a difficult time, you need to keep two things in mind:

• Patience; and

• Strategy

Patience

People often invest in mutual funds to build a retirement corpus, but as soon as they spot that the market might be taking a u-turn, they become terrified. They stop investing altogether and tend to bail out – even if they have to bear the losses while doing so.

Patience, therefore, is a key trait for building a corpus, especially if you’re in it for the long run. The market serves as a barometer for the Indian economy, and if you have faith in the country’s growth, then you should also have faith in the market.

During the March of 2020, as the pandemic began taking its toll on the market, many people exited their corpus prematurely as they could not stay patient and weather the storm. There were also those people who stood their ground and even added to their corpus. We’re now seeing that those who stayed patient are now beginning to reap the benefits, whereas those who exited out of panic and fear, are regretting their decision. So, if you’re in it for the long run, you shouldn’t let a market crisis change your mind or objective.

Over time, the market will always bounce back. If, however, you’re investing for short-term benefits, then you’d be better off cutting your losses.

Strategy

Strategy refers to how you divide your corpus according to the risk factor. Let us take a look at what the optimum investment strategy should be:

First, we need to discuss the high-risk path. Suppose you saw a product or a service and you thought it has the potential to balloon up. If the company isn’t well established already, it would be a high-risk investment. You shouldn’t invest more than 20% to 30% of your capital in high-risk stocks.

You can invest 30% of your capital in mutual funds, which are medium-risk stocks.

The Nifty50 index is the option that involves the lowest risk. Over a long period, the Nifty50 index is only going to grow because its growth is directly influenced by the top 50 companies in the country at any given moment in time.

Besides all this, build a liquid corpus as well. Even though it is a no-risk, no-return option, there is a benefit. When there’s blood on the street, you can transfer the liquidity into your high, medium, and low-risk portfolios as per the need. This can seriously help you accumulate returns during unfavorable times.

If you keep these simple tips in mind, you can build a relatively safe emergency corpus that can serve you well if the financial situation becomes unfavorable in the future.

The author, Rachit Chawla, is CEO and Founder at Finway FSC. The views expressed are personal