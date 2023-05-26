Decoding importance of asset allocation in investing — Key factors that guide it

Asset allocation is an investment strategy that aims to balance risk and reward by apportioning a portfolio's assets according to an individual's goals.

In the ever-evolving world of finance, making sound investment decisions is crucial to achieving long-term financial goals. One key aspect that plays a pivotal role in successful portfolio management is asset allocation.

Anupam Guha, Head of Private Wealth Management and Investment Advisory at ICICI Securities, recently shared insights on this topic in a CNBC-TV18 special show, Smart Money. Guha emphasised the significance of asset allocation, which involves strategic allocation and tactical positioning, while being guided by risk appetite, return expectations, and liquidity needs.

“The broad concept of portfolio construction revolves around the concept of asset allocation. This is structured method and a framework for understanding the investment objective of the investor and then to create the framework of putting that money in various asset classes,” he said.

According to Guha, asset allocation matters significantly in the realm of investment management. It refers to the process of distributing an investment portfolio across different asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, real estate, and cash equivalents. The goal of asset allocation is to strike a balance between risk and reward while optimizing returns based on an individual's financial objectives. Guha emphasised that by diversifying investments across various asset classes, investors can potentially minimise risk and maximize returns over the long term.

Guha highlighted two essential components of asset allocation: strategic allocation and tactical positioning. Strategic allocation involves determining the long-term allocation of investments based on factors like risk tolerance, investment horizon, and financial goals. It sets the foundation for the portfolio and provides a broad framework for asset allocation decisions.

On the other hand, tactical positioning refers to the short-term adjustments made within the strategic allocation framework to capitalise on market opportunities or mitigate risks. It involves monitoring market trends, economic indicators, and other relevant factors to make timely adjustments to the portfolio's asset allocation. By combining strategic allocation with tactical positioning, investors can adapt their portfolios to changing market conditions and potentially enhance investment outcomes.

Anupam Guha emphasised that asset allocation decisions should be guided by three crucial factors: risk appetite, return expectations, and liquidity needs.

For more details, watch the accompanying video