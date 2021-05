Most cities in the world are commonly referred to as concrete jungles. The term is coined after the single most important constituent used in construction i.e. Concrete, which is a mixture of sand, cement and water. So can we use only one of these in construction? – No, we cannot. Can these constituents be mixed randomly to make concrete – Certainly not.

If there is too much or too little water or any other constituents, the chemical reaction is adversely affected with the outcome being weak concrete and a potentially dangerous foundation for the structure.

In essence, this is what asset allocation is all about in the world of investing.

Asset Allocation is the concrete by which investors can build a strong foundation for their investment portfolio, by ensuring that the portfolio not only comprises various asset classes (Equity, Debt, Gold, etc.) but also in optimal proportion based on various factors, including market conditions.

Investors, at times, overlook the importance of asset allocation and end up fixating over trying to select the best stocks, bonds, etc. Without an asset allocation strategy in place, investors are influenced by popular trends and exhibit recency bias by flocking to the asset class, which is performing well at that point in time.

While the pursuit for better returns is understandable given human desire to get rich, even astute investors cannot always select the best ideas and predict asset class winners all the time. While one may be aware of the merits of sound asset allocation, it may be difficult to shrug off the noise and hype around an asset class at any given point in time.

Asset allocation would be redundant if a particular asset class always outperformed other asset classes, across all time frames. If that were true, there would be absolutely no incentive to diversify one’s portfolio to the other underperforming asset classes. However, in reality, different asset classes take turns in leading the market, as can be seen in below table.

In 23 fiscal years, since Apr’98, Equity has been the best performing asset class in 12 years. Debt and Gold have been the best performing asset classes in 5 and 6 years respectively.

Asset Class Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank3 Equity 12 3 8 Debt 5 10 8 Gold 6 10 7

(Source: Bloomberg, World Gold Council. Data from 1st April 1998 to 31st March 21. Note: NIFTY 50, NIFTY 10 Year Benchmark G-Sec index and Gold Prices as proxies for Equity, Debt and Gold)