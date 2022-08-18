Impact of tobacco consumption on health and life insurance

By Anshul

Mini Out of more than 10 million tobacco-related deaths happening globally every year, India alone accounts for one-sixth of the deaths. As per a recent survey, there are approximately 120 million smokers in India that is around 12% of the world’s smokers

Tobacco is one of the most severe public health hazards worldwide. The use of tobacco for a long has been associated with rising incidents of life-threatening diseases like lung cancer, tuberculosis, heart ailments, strokes, bronchitis, infertility, and peptic ulcer.

Apart from affecting health, tobacco consumption adds to life in other forms as well as increasing healthcare expenses and health and life insurance premiums. As per the terms and conditions of the insurers, the policy premium of one who consumes tobacco is much higher than that of a non-smoker. The primary reason being the chances of early death are comparatively higher for them, said Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital Ltd while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.

How insurers define tobacco consumption?

Insurers in India use very specific terms and conditions in order to classify policyholders as a smoker or a non-smoker. As per the insurers, being a smoker means use of cigarettes, cigars or chewing tobacco. Moreover, some of the insurers even classify people as a smoker who consumes nicotine patches or gum or any other form of nicotine.

What happens if an individual hides smoking habit while buying life insurance?

It is very important to disclose to the insurer about smoking habits. In case the customer hides about it with the insurer and while making a claim the insurer gets to know that the death has happened due to smoking, the insurer has every right to reject the claim. This is a major reason why life insurance companies charge higher premiums for smokers, Bajaj told CNBC-TV18.com.

How smoking impacts health insurance premium?

"Just like life insurance, tobacco and health insurance also go hand-in-hand as use of tobacco significantly affects the finances," Bajaj said.

"The premium for a health insurance policy is determined considering various factors including plan category, age, number of members to be insured, age, location, and use of tobacco. Most insurers factor in tobacco use in order to increase the policy premium. The insurers can charge smokers up to 50 percent more than non-smokers on the policy premium w.r.t risks involved with the health of the smoker," he said.

Many times, the insurers even ask the policy seekers (smokers) to go through medical check-ups which is mostly avoided in the case of non-smokers.

Moreover, anyone smoking more than 20 cigarettes a day is usually not issued a health insurance policy and even in case any of the insurers issue the policy, the premiums are significantly high and the policy comes with numerous terms and conditions.