IIFL Finance NCD issue opens today: Should you invest

Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) are fixed-income instruments issued as a public issue to accumulate long-term capital appreciation. So, should you invest in this issue? Read on to know

IIFL Finance will issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on Friday, aggregating to Rs 300 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 1,200 crore (aggregating to a total of Rs 1,500 crore). The non-banking financial company will, additionally, open a public issue of secured bonds to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore, for business growth and capital augmentation. The bonds offer up to a 9 percent yield.

The public issue will be available till June 22, 2023, with an option of early closure. The allotment will be made on a first-come first served basis.