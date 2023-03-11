IDFC Mutual Fund to rebrand as Bandhan Mutual Fund effective March 13

According to the fund house, the name and ownership change will have no bearing on the investment strategy and processes of the schemes.

IDFC Mutual Fund has rebranded itself as Bandhan Mutual Fund. The change in name will be effective from Monday, March 13. All the schemes of the fund house will be renamed to replace the word ‘IDFC’ with the word ‘Bandhan’.

The rebranding includes a change of the name and the logo.

Starting Monday, investors can access the fund house’s new website also.

According to the fund house, the name and ownership change will have no bearing on the investment strategy and processes of the schemes.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India had cleared the Bandhan-linked consortium’s proposed acquisition of IDFC Mutual Fund in December 2022.

Earlier in 2022, a consortium of Bandhan Financial Holdings GIC, and ChrysCapital signed an agreement to buy IDFC AMC and IDFC AMC Trustee Company from parent IDFC for Rs 4,500 crore.

Vishal Kapoor, CEO of the AMC said, “Our new name reflects our new sponsorship, and we are proud to now be a part of the Bandhan Group. Backed by the legacy, goodwill, and inclusiveness that our Sponsors represent, we are confident that our investors will continue to benefit from the same passion, expertise, and focus that they have experienced over the years."

"With a collective ambition of growing even faster, we are excited about the journey and opportunities that lie ahead. Our new brand identity is a testament to the universality of our commitment and the strength of our resolve to help every saver become an investor.”