IDBI Bank hikes interest rate on this special fixed deposit — Check details

IDBI Bank has increased the rate of interest on deposits and now offers interest on 700 days tenure. The bank revised its FD interest rates with effect from December 19, 2022 for amounts below Rs 2 crore.

IDBI Bank, a public sector lender, has increased interest rate up to 7.60 percent for its 700-day 'Amrit Mahotsav Deposit' scheme customers , effective from December 26, 2022. The offer is valid only for a limited period. However, the deadline for the same has not been mentioned by the bank in the press release.

It must be noted that the 7.6 percent rate will be available only for senior citizens and general public will receive a rate of 7.10 percent. The bank has not said anything about its 500-day 'Amrit Mahotsav Deposit' scheme. As mentioned on bank's website, general public fetch a return of 6.75 percent on the same, while senior citizens get 7.25 percent.

The interest rate structure is as under:

Special Buckets General/NRE/NRO Senior Citizens 555 Days 6.75 7.25 700 Days 7.10 7.60

Under this fixed deposit scheme, customers are permitted to withdraw or close the account prematurely. 'Naman Senior Citizen' rates are not allowed to avail this scheme. Additionally, staff and senior citizen rates are not applicable to NRO and NRE term deposits.

All other features of term deposit as well as terms and conditions remain unchanged and are applicable here.

For senior citizens, IDBI Bank provides the Naman Senior Citizen Deposit special retail term deposit scheme. This program's previous expiration date was set for December 31, 2022, however, IDBI Bank has now extended it to March 31, 2023.

Here are the interest rates offered by IDBI Bank on its fixed deposit tenure:

Maturity Slab Interest Rate (% p.a.) Retail Term Deposits (< 2 Cr) General Customers Sr. Citizen 0-6 Days NA NA 07-14 days 3 3.5 15-30 days 3 3.5 31-45 days 3.35 3.85 46- 60 days 4.25 4.75 61-90 days 4.25 4.75 91-6 months 4.5 5 6 months 1 day to 270 days 5.25 5.75 271 days up to< 1 Year 5.5 6 1 Year 6.75 7.25 > 1 Year to 2 Years 6.75 7.50# > 2 Years to < 3 Years 6.5 7.25# 3 Years to < 5 Years 6.25 7.00# 5 Years 6.25 7.00# > 5 Years to 7 Years 6.25 7.00# >7 Years to 10 Years 6.25 7.00# >10 Years to 20 Years$ 4.8 5.30

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent on December 7, the fifth straight increase since May. In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25 percent since May this year. As a result, banks are raising rates.