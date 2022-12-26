English
personal finance News

IDBI Bank hikes interest rate on this special fixed deposit — Check details
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 26, 2022 1:24:00 PM IST (Updated)

IDBI Bank has increased the rate of interest on deposits and now offers interest on 700 days tenure. The bank revised its FD interest rates with effect from December 19, 2022 for amounts below Rs 2 crore.

IDBI Bank, a public sector lender, has increased interest rate up to 7.60 percent for its 700-day 'Amrit Mahotsav Deposit' scheme customers, effective from December 26, 2022. The offer is valid only for a limited period. However, the deadline for the same has not been mentioned by the bank in the press release.

It must be noted that the 7.6 percent rate will be available only for senior citizens and general public will receive a rate of 7.10 percent. The bank has not said anything about its 500-day 'Amrit Mahotsav Deposit' scheme. As mentioned on bank's website, general public fetch a return of 6.75 percent on the same, while senior citizens get 7.25 percent.
The interest rate structure is as under:
Special BucketsGeneral/NRE/NROSenior Citizens
555 Days6.757.25
700 Days7.107.60
Under this fixed deposit scheme, customers are permitted to withdraw or close the account prematurely. 'Naman Senior Citizen' rates are not allowed to avail this scheme. Additionally, staff and senior citizen rates are not applicable to NRO and NRE term deposits.
All other features of term deposit as well as terms and conditions remain unchanged and are applicable here.
ALSO READ | Bajaj Finance hikes fixed deposit interest rates — launches new tenure of 39 months
For senior citizens, IDBI Bank provides the Naman Senior Citizen Deposit special retail term deposit scheme. This program's previous expiration date was set for December 31, 2022, however, IDBI Bank has now extended it to March 31, 2023.
Here are the interest rates offered by IDBI Bank on its fixed deposit tenure:
Maturity Slab
Interest Rate (% p.a.)
Retail Term Deposits (< 2 Cr)
General CustomersSr. Citizen
0-6 DaysNANA
07-14 days33.5
15-30 days33.5
31-45 days3.353.85
46- 60 days4.254.75
61-90 days4.254.75
91-6 months4.55
6 months 1 day to 270 days5.255.75
271 days up to< 1 Year5.56
1 Year6.757.25
> 1 Year to 2 Years6.757.50#
> 2 Years to < 3 Years6.57.25#
3 Years to < 5 Years6.257.00#
5 Years6.257.00#
> 5 Years to 7 Years6.257.00#
>7 Years to 10 Years6.257.00#
>10 Years to 20 Years$4.8 5.30
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent on December 7, the fifth straight increase since May. In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25 percent since May this year. As a result, banks are raising rates.
ALSO READ | Fixed deposit interest rates back to 2019-20 level? Check if the time is right to park your money
(Edited by : Anshul)
