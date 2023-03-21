ICICI Prudential Life launches new guaranteed income plan, allows users to pay future premiums from accumulated corpus

Besides receiving guaranteed lifelong income, the life cover component in the product provides financial security to the family, the life insurer said.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched ICICI Pru Gold, a long-term savings product, designed to enable customers to create an additional income stream to meet their diverse income requirements. Besides receiving guaranteed lifelong income, the life cover component in the product provides financial security to the family, the life insurer said.

To cater to the varied income needs of customers, this product is available in three variants i.e. Immediate Income, Immediate Income with Booster and Deferred Income.

Customers opting for the ‘Immediate Income’ variant can choose to receive income after 30 days from the date of policy issuance, enabling them to immediately create a supplementary source of lifelong income.

Customers who purchase the "Immediate Income with Booster" variant receive additional guaranteed income every fifth policy year in addition to the lifelong income, which begins after 30 days from the policy issuance date.

In the ‘Deferred Income’ variant, customers have the flexibility to choose when they want the income to start, as per their financial goals. Customers can start receiving income as early as the second policy year or as late as the 13th policy year. This gives customers the flexibility to receive income as per their requirements.

Over and above these benefits, ICICI Pru Gold offers customers the option to accumulate their income in a Savings Wallet instead of receiving it as regular payments. Customers can withdraw the amount accumulated in their Savings Wallet, either partially or in full, depending on their financial needs. The Premium Offset option enables customers to pay their future premiums from the accumulated corpus.

Amit Palta, Chief Distribution Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “Rising inflation is nudging many consumers to build an additional source of guaranteed income apart from the income they receive from their profession. This was the genesis of designing ICICI Pru Gold. This long-term savings product provides customers with a guaranteed source of income cushioned from market fluctuations."

"ICICI Pru Gold is specifically designed to provide customers with flexibility in terms of liquidity and can be customised to meet their income needs. All three variants of this product, i.e. Immediate Income, Immediate Income with Booster and Deferred Income, provide customers with a combination of guaranteed and bonus-oriented regular income, besides life cover," he said.