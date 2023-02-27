ICICI Prudential Life Insurance leverages advanced machine learning models for customers

The company said that the advanced models have helped map customer behaviour to various inputs and options that can be provided by the Company. Integration of the advanced models into the Company’s operations have helped provide targeted interventions to multiple customer segments, enabling the Company to step in and resolve customer queries and improve persistency.

To ensure customers continue to reap the benefits of their life insurance policies and stay on course to achieve their long-term financial goals, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has deployed advanced machine learning models.

According to ICICI PLI, this digital solution predicts future persistency behaviour and has enabled the c ompany to improve persistency across all cohorts. I t has resulted in higher premium collections, enhanced productivity and improved profitability.

Persistency measures the proportion of customers who continue to pay renewal premiums. In the l ife insurance industry, persistency ratio is an important indicator of the quality of the sale as well as the future growth of the insurer.

Paying renewal premiums enables customers to provide financial security to self and their families. The 13 th month persistency ratio of the Company improved from 83 percent at December 2021 to 85.9 percent at December 2022. Similarly, the 61 st month persistency ratio improved from 50.2 percent at December 2021 to 64.8 percent at December 2022, the company said in a statement.



Simultaneously, the solution also aids the Company in predicting future persistency behaviour of new customers being onboarded, enabling the Company to initiate appropriate action. This includes interactions with senior sales managers to resolve queries thereby providing excellent customer service experience.

Dhiren Salian, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance , said, " Customer-centricity is the focus of everything we do. As a ‘Customer First’ Company, we have been leveraging data science and technology to ensure our customers are on course to achieve their long-term financial goals. This is in line with our vision of building an enduring institution that serves the protection and long-term saving needs of customers with sensitivity.

With the deployment of advanced machine learning propensity models, we are witnessing an improvement in our persistency ratios across all cohorts. It has resulted in higher premium collections, enhanced productivity and long-term sustainable growth. These models help identify distinct customer segments, enabling us to offer a more engaging experience by taking into account their preferences, profiles and expectations.

Besides, persistency improvement ties in with one of the key levers of our 4P strategy. Deploying data science and technology has enabled us to achieve significant success on this front. Persistency improvement has been one of the engines for driving the Company’s profitable growth."

