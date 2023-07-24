ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches 'Protect N Gain' plan: Check key features

ICICI Pru Protect N Gain provides a life insurance cover up to 100 times the annual premium and enables customers to maximise returns by offering 18 funds options spread across equity and debt to choose from, ICICI Prudential Life said.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Monday launched ICICI Pru Protect N Gain, a product which offers a comprehensive life insurance cover, protection against accidental death and permanent disability due to an accident and market-linked returns to build long-term wealth and achieve financial goals.

Live TV

Loading...

The product provides a life insurance cover up to 100 times the annual premium and enables customers to maximise returns by offering 18 funds options spread across equity and debt to choose from, ICICI Prudential Life said.

Additionally, the company has simplified the buying process as per which policies can be issued based on declared income. Specifically, customers under the age of 45 are not required to undergo physical medical tests, the release stated.

The life cover or claim amount will be paid out as a lump sum to the beneficiary/nominee in case of the demise or permanent disability of the policyholder due to an accident, ensuring the family is not financially vulnerable.

Amit Palta, Chief Distribution Officer at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said, "Planning for specific financial goals such as a child's future education or saving for retirement are non-negotiable goals and necessitate long-term investments along with the flexibility to choose exposure to equity and debt based on the prevailing market conditions. We believe this product, offering the twin benefits of protection and wealth creation addresses the fundamental needs of customers i.e. protection and long-term savings."