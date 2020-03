ICICI Bank on Monday launched WhatsApp banking services to allow its customers to avail a slew of banking services from home. The announcement from the private lender comes in the wake of the nationwide 21-day lockdown in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"Customers can avail these services while staying at home during the lockdown," the lender said in a statement.

Customers can check their savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, get details of pre-approved instant loan offers and block or unblock credit and debit card in a secure manner with end-to-end encryption for all messages on WhatsApp.

Additionally, customers can also get details of the nearest three ICICI Bank ATMs and branches in their vicinity using the WhatsApp service.

“The services are instantaneous and secure. With the growing prominence of social media in every-day life, we believe that this would add immense convenience to our customers, as it allows them to bank while they are on social media,” the bank said.

Any ICICI Bank savings account customer who is also on WhatsApp can access the new service. Further, customers carrying only a credit card of the bank can use this service to block or unblock their card. Non ICICI Bank customers can also use this instant service to know the location of the bank’s branches/ATMs in their vicinity.

In order to avail this service, customers need to send 'Hi' to ICICI Bank’s verified WhatsApp profile number, 9324953001, from their registered mobile number. The bank will respond with a list of services available.