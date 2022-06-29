ICICI Bank vs SBI vs HDFC Bank: Which bank is offering higher FD interest rates

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiking the repo rate multiple times in recent weeks, the country’s largest lenders State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have also revised the interest rates on fixed deposits.
Here are the interest rates for each of the bank:
HDFC Bank
|Maturity Period
|Term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore
|Term deposits of more than Rs 2 crore and less than Rs 5 crore
|7 - 14 days
|2.75%
|3.10%
|15 - 29 days
|2.75%
|3.10%
|30 - 45 days
|3.25%
|3.25%
|46 - 60 days
|3.25%
|3.50%
|61 - 90 days
|3.25%
|4.00%
|91 days - 6 months
|3.75%
|4.75%
|6 months 1 days - 9 months
|4.65%
|5.10%
|9 months 1 day < 1 Year
|4.65%
|5.25%
|1 Year
|5.35%
|1 Year to < 15 months
|5.40%
|15 months to < 18 months
|5.40%
|18 months to < 21 months
|5.50%
|21 months to 2 years
|5.50%
|1 year 1 day - 2 years
|5.35%
|2 years 1 day - 3 years
|5.50%
|5.60%
|3 year 1 day- 5 years
|5.70%
|5.60%
|5 years 1 day - 10 years
|5.75%
|5.60%
ICICI Bank
|Maturity Period
|Term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore
|Term deposits of more than Rs 2 crore and less than Rs 5 crore
|7 days to 14 days
|2.75%
|3.10%
|15 days to 29 days
|2.75%
|3.10%
|30 days to 45 days
|3.25%
|3.25%
|46 days to 60 days
|3.25%
|3.50%
|61 days to 90 days
|3.25%
|4.00%
|91 days to 120 days
|3.75%
|4.75%
|121 days to 150 days
|3.75%
|4.75%
|151 days to 184 days
|3.75%
|4.75%
|185 days to 210 days
|4.65%
|5.25%
|211 days to 270 days
|4.65%
|5.25%
|271 days to 289 days
|4.65%
|5.35%
|290 days to less than 1 year
|4.65%
|5.35%
|1 year to 389 days
|5.35%
|5.50%
|390 days to < 15 months
|5.35%
|5.50%
|15 months to < 18 months
|5.35%
|5.50%
|18 months to 2 years
|5.35%
|5.70%
|2 years 1 day to 3 years
|5.50%
|5.70%
|3 years 1 day to 5 years
|5.70%
|5.75%
|5 years 1 day to 10 years
|5.75%
|5.75%
|5 Years (80C FD)
|5.70%
State Bank of India
|Maturity Period
|Term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore
|7 days to 45 days
|2.90%
|46 days to 179 days
|3.90%
|180 days to 210 days
|4.40%
|211 days to less than 1 year
|4.60%
|1 year to less than 2 year
|5.30%
|2 years to less than 3 years
|5.35%
|3 years to less than 5 years
|5.45%
|5 years and up to 10 years
|5.50%
