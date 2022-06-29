Homepersonal finance news

ICICI Bank vs SBI vs HDFC Bank: Which bank is offering higher FD interest rates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Some of the biggest lenders in the country have hiked their interest rates in the last few weeks.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)  hiking the repo rate multiple times in recent weeks, the country’s largest lenders State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have also revised the interest rates on fixed deposits.

Here are the interest rates for each of the bank:

HDFC Bank

Maturity PeriodTerm deposits of less than Rs 2 croreTerm deposits of more than Rs 2 crore and less than Rs 5 crore
7 - 14 days2.75%3.10%
15 - 29 days2.75%3.10%
30 - 45 days3.25%3.25%
46 - 60 days3.25%3.50%
61 - 90 days3.25%4.00%
91 days - 6 months3.75%4.75%
6 months 1 days - 9 months4.65%5.10%
9 months 1 day < 1 Year4.65%5.25%
1 Year5.35%
1 Year to < 15 months5.40%
15 months to < 18 months5.40%
18 months to < 21 months5.50%
21 months to 2 years5.50%
1 year 1 day - 2 years5.35%
2 years 1 day - 3 years5.50%5.60%
3 year 1 day- 5 years5.70%5.60%
5 years 1 day - 10 years5.75%5.60%

ICICI Bank

Maturity PeriodTerm deposits of less than Rs 2 croreTerm deposits of more than Rs 2 crore and less than Rs 5 crore
7 days to 14 days2.75%3.10%
15 days to 29 days2.75%3.10%
30 days to 45 days3.25%3.25%
46 days to 60 days3.25%3.50%
61 days to 90 days3.25%4.00%
91 days to 120 days3.75%4.75%
121 days to 150 days3.75%4.75%
151 days to 184 days3.75%4.75%
185 days to 210 days4.65%5.25%
211 days to 270 days4.65%5.25%
271 days to 289 days4.65%5.35%
290 days to less than 1 year4.65%5.35%
1 year to 389 days5.35%5.50%
390 days to < 15 months5.35%5.50%
15 months to < 18 months5.35%5.50%
18 months to 2 years5.35%5.70%
2 years 1 day to 3 years5.50%5.70%
3 years 1 day to 5 years5.70%5.75%
5 years 1 day to 10 years5.75%5.75%
5 Years (80C FD)5.70%

State Bank of India

Maturity PeriodTerm deposits of less than Rs 2 crore
7 days to 45 days2.90%
46 days to 179 days3.90%
180 days to 210 days4.40%
211 days to less than 1 year4.60%
1 year to less than 2 year5.30%
2 years to less than 3 years5.35%
3 years to less than 5 years5.45%
5 years and up to 10 years5.50%
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
