ICICI Bank's special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens to end on Oct 7 — details here

By Anshul

Mini ICICI Bank’s special fixed deposit scheme is available for the tenure of more than five years and up to 10 years. Here's all you need to know about it

ICICI Bank is now offering additional interest rate of 0.10 percent per annum on its special scheme for senior citizens — Golden Years fixed deposit (FD). This is over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50 percent per annum on original FD rates. This scheme is available till October 7, 2022.

ICICI Bank’s Golden Years fixed deposit scheme is available for the tenure of more than five years and up to 10 years.

Earlier, the additional interest was 0.20 percent per annum for ICICI Bank Golden Years FD.

This additional rate of interest is applicable on fresh deposits as well as on renewals during the period of the scheme. It is applicable on a single fixed deposit of less than Rs 2 crore.

In case any deposit opened or renewed under this scheme is prematurely withdrawn/closed on or after five years and one day, the penal rate applicable is 1.10 percent

In case any fixed deposit opened or renewed under this scheme is prematurely withdrawn/closed before five years and one day, the prevailing premature withdrawal policy is applicable.

All the other features of term deposits as well as the terms and conditions associated with them are applicable, unchanged on this scheme as well, according to ICICI Bank.

In another development, ICICI Bank raised their fixed deposit interest rates on September 30 in wake of central bank hiking repo rate. The bank is now offering interest rates in the range of 3 percent to 6.10 percent for general public.

Here are the latest FD rates offered by ICICI Bank:

Maturity days Interest rates for general public Interest rates for senior citizens 7 days to 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 15 days to 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 30 days to 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 46 days to 60 days 3.50% 4.00% 61 days to 90 days 3.50% 4.00% 91 days to 120 days 4.25% 4.75% 121 days to 150 days 4.25% 4.75% 151 days to 184 days 4.25% 4.75% 185 days to 210 days 4.90% 5.40% 211 days to 270 days 4.90% 5.40% 271 days to 289 days 4.90% 5.40% 290 days to less than 1 year 4.90% 5.40% 1 year to 389 days 5.70% 6.20% 390 days to < 15 months 5.70% 6.20% 15 months to < 18 months 5.70% 6.20% 18 months to 2 years 5.70% 6.20% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 5.80% 6.30% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 6.10% 6.60% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.00% 6.60% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 6.10% 6.60%