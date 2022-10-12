ICICI Bank extends special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens till Oct 31

By Anshul

Mini ICICI Bank’s special fixed deposit scheme is available for the tenure of more than five years and up to 10 years. Here's all you need to know about it

ICICI Bank has extended its special senior citizen fixed deposit (FD) scheme - Golden years FD - to October 31, 2022. In this scheme, resident senior citizen customers can get an additional interest rate of 0.10 percent over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50 percent per annum.

This fixed deposit scheme is available for the tenure of more than five years and up to 10 years.

Earlier, the additional interest was 0.30 percent per annum for ICICI Bank Golden Years FD. This was later reduced to 0.20 percent and then to 0.10 percent.

This additional rate of interest , ICICI Bank said, is applicable on fresh deposits as well as on renewals during the period of the scheme. It is applicable on a single fixed deposit of less than Rs 2 crore.

In case any deposit opened or renewed under this scheme is prematurely withdrawn/closed on or after five years and one day, the penal rate applicable is 1.10 percent In case any fixed deposit opened or renewed under this scheme is prematurely withdrawn/closed before five years and one day, the prevailing premature withdrawal policy is applicable.

All the other features of term deposits as well as the terms and conditions associated with them are applicable, unchanged on this scheme as well, according to ICICI Bank.

Here are the latest FD rates offered by ICICI Bank:

Maturity days Interest rates for general public Interest rates for senior citizens 7 days to 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 15 days to 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 30 days to 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 46 days to 60 days 3.50% 4.00% 61 days to 90 days 3.50% 4.00% 91 days to 120 days 4.25% 4.75% 121 days to 150 days 4.25% 4.75% 151 days to 184 days 4.25% 4.75% 185 days to 210 days 4.90% 5.40% 211 days to 270 days 4.90% 5.40% 271 days to 289 days 4.90% 5.40% 290 days to less than 1 year 4.90% 5.40% 1 year to 389 days 5.70% 6.20% 390 days to < 15 months 5.70% 6.20% 15 months to < 18 months 5.70% 6.20% 18 months to 2 years 5.70% 6.20% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 5.80% 6.30% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 6.10% 6.60% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.00% 6.60% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 6.10% 6.60%