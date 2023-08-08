ICICI Bank announces 'Monsoon Bonanza' offer: Check list of discount, cashback available across categories

ICICI Bank's Monsoon Bonanza offer: In the third edition of Monsoon Bonanza, customers can avail offers on top brands like Flipkart, Apple, Dell, Samsung, LG, MakeMyTrip, OnePlus, Qatar Airways, Tata CliQ Luxury, Yatra and more.

ICICI Bank announced the launch of 'Monsoon Bonanza' on Tuesday, August 8, for the third consecutive year, to provide deals and discounts on select categories. The bank is offering discounts and cashback of up to 50 percent, which can be availed using the bank’s credit or debit cards and internet banking.

EMI offers are also available on credit and debit cards, the bank said.

The deals and discounts are available across categories such as electronics, travel, online shopping, dining and food ordering, health and beauty, gifting, and more, the lender said.

With special offers during Independence Day sale, this latest edition of Monsoon Bonanza, customers can avail bank offers from top brands like Flipkart, Apple, Dell, Samsung, LG, MakeMyTrip, OnePlus, Qatar Airways, Tata CliQ Luxury, Yatra, and more.

Highlights of Monsoon Bonanza

The Monsoon Bonanza 'Independence Day Special' brings forth offers that customers can take advantage of. Among these offerings are a flat 10 percent discount on purchases made during Flipkart Big Saving Days, a 10 percent price reduction on products available at Croma, and an opportunity to enjoy up to Rs 6,017 in savings on Yatra bookings. Additionally, customers can avail a 7.5 percent discount on items from Urban Ladder, ICICI Bank said.

Laptops and Mobiles

Tech enthusiasts can get MacBook Air through a monthly instalment of Rs 2,934, available exclusively at select Apple reseller stores. Furthermore, customers eyeing HP laptops and desktops have the chance to benefit from cashbacks of up to Rs 10,000. Dell laptops are available with discounts of up to Rs 10,000.

The iPhone 14 is available at an EMI option of Rs 2,341 per month available at select Apple reseller stores. Meanwhile, Monsoon Bonanza extends savings of up to Rs 5,000 on OnePlus Mobiles, TV and up Rs 8,500 cashback on Vivo, Xiaomi and Motorola mobiles.

Electronics

Brands such as LG, Samsung, Haier, Panasonic and more offer the chance to garner cashbacks of up to Rs 26,000. Moreover, the bonanza extends discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on televisions from TCL and Xiaomi, ICICI Bank said.

Fashion

The bank is offering 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 at Westside retail outlets. Additionally, Centro retail outlets beckon with their own 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,000.

Hotels and Flight

For those seeking travel adventures, the Monsoon Bonanza offers up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on domestic flights through MakeMyTrip every Monday, while Qatar Airways grants up to 10 percent discount on business class and up to 7 percent discount on economy class bookings. EaseMyTrip and Paytm Flights extend up to Rs 2,023 discount on domestic flights and up to Rs 5,000 on international flights.

MakeMyTrip offers up to Rs 5,000 discount on domestic and Rs 20,000 discount on international stays at 3, 4 and 5 star hotels.

Online grocery, food ordering and dining

Tata Cliq offers up to Rs 1,500 discount, while Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart offer savings of up to Rs 250.