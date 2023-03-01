ICICI Bank's loan EMI set to rise as lender hikes MCLR by 10 bps

The overnight and one month MCLR have been revised to 8.50 percent. For three months, the MCLR has been revised to 8.55 percent. For a duration of six months, the new MCLR is 8.70 percent and 8.75 percent for one year.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday hiked its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (I-MCLR) by up to 10 basis points across tenures. The new rates come in effect from March 1, 2023, according to the bank's website. MCLR is the basic minimum rate at which a bank gives out loans to its costumers.

India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India or RBI had established MCLR in 2016 to determine interest rates of various kinds of loans.

Revised MCLR rates of ICICI Bank:

Tenures Revised Rate Overnight 8.50% One Months 8.50% Three Months 8.55% Six Months 8.70% One Year 8.75%

Earlier in February, ICICI Bank had announced a hike in the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of Rs 2 crore to less than Rs 5 crore. The bank had also notified that customers can invest in ICICI Bank’s Fixed Deposits through the digital and branch channel for a fixed tenure, as per convenience.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent, citing sticky core inflation. It was the sixth time the interest rate has been hiked by the RBI since May last year, taking the total quantum of increase to 250 basis points.

The RBI raised interest rates by 35 bps in December 2022. Rates were hiked by 40 bps in May and 50 basis points each in June, August, and September.